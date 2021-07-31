Nikita Ducarroz, former Sonoma resident, 3rd in BMX freestyle qualifying at Tokyo Olympics

The debut of BMX freestyle is going well so far for Nikita Ducarroz, who grew up in Sonoma and represents Switzerland in Tokyo.

She earned the third-best qualifying score ahead of the finals on Sunday (Saturday night here in the U.S.) and earned praise from NBC commentators on her second ride through Ariake Urban Sports Park.

The finals air at 6:10 p.m. Saturday night on CNBC.

Here is the women’s qualifying list:

1. Hannah Roberts, United States, 87.70.

2. Perris Benegas, United States, 86.50.

3. Nikita Ducarroz, Switzerland, 83.55.

4. Charlotte Worthington, Britain, 81.50.

5. Natalya Diehm, Australia, 78.20.

6. Lara Marie Lessmann, Germany, 69.70.

7. Macarena Perez Grasset, Chile, 67.90.

8. Minato Oike, Japan, 61.45.

9. Elizaveta Posadskikh, ROC, 51.30.