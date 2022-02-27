No. 1 Gonzaga falls at Saint Mary’s on tough day for Top 10

MORAGA — Tommy Kuhse had 14 points and six rebounds and No. 23 Saint Mary’s beat No. 1 Gonzaga 67-57 on Saturday night to prevent the Bulldogs from completing another undefeated run in the West Coast Conference.

The top six teams in the Associated Press poll all lost and seven of the top nine fell on Saturday.

Fans poured onto the court at in a wild celebration of the Gaels’ 18th consecutive win at McKeon Pavilion.

Saint Mary’s ended Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak, beating a No. 1 team for the first time since knocking off the Bulldogs in the 2019 conference tournament title game.

Matthias Tass added 13 points for the Gaels (24-6, 12-3) and made a pivotal block with 1:15 seconds remaining. Kyle Bowman made a pair of clutch 3-pointers after missing his first seven shots.

Rasir Bolton scored 16 points for Gonzaga (24-3, 13-1). Drew Timme had six points and eight rebounds, but shot 2 of 10 for the Bulldogs, who had already clinched the WCC regular-season title.

Saint Mary’s had lost seven straight to its rivals from the Pacific Northwest, including five straight at home, before stunning the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs had beaten the Gaels handily on Spokane two weeks earlier and had won 34 consecutive conference games, 33 by double-digits.

But Saint Mary’s never let Gonzaga get comfortable, leading from start to finish while winning their fourth straight since that loss to the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga trailed by 16 with 13 minutes remaining and got to 57-50 before Bowen buried a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs responded with four points, but Bowen made another 3 and Logan Johnson sank a pair of free throws.

The game drew a packed house at McKeon Pavilion, with scouts from the Warriors, Knicks and Pistons in attendance.

Two nights after thumping San Francisco 89-73, Gonzaga appeared sluggish and out of sync against Saint Mary’s. The Bulldogs shot 31% in the first half and were outscored 17-5 over the final seven minutes before the break.

Timme, who was taunted by Gaels fans before the game as he practiced shooting from midcourt, was smothered by defenders every time he got the ball in the paint. Gonzaga’s leading scorer missed all eight shots he took in the first half, was called for a three-second violation in the key in the second half and nearly got hit with a technical after inadvertently tossing the ball near a referee’s head.

Cal men 53, Stanford 39

At Berkeley, Jordan Shepherd scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half and Cal beat rival Stanford on Saturday night.

Cal (12-17, 5-13 Pac-12) ended its seven-game home losing streak while Stanford (15-13, 8-10) has lost three straight and five of its last six.

The game was tied at 4 before Cal scored 19 consecutive points and then took a 35-12 lead into the break. The Cardinal shot an abysmal 14% (4 of 28) that included missing all nine of their 3-point attempts in the first half. It was Stanford’s lowest scoring output in a half this season.

Shepherd was 7 of 9 and made three 3-pointers in the first half. He finished 11-of-16 shooting with four 3s. Grant Anticevich played in his 136th career game, surpassing David Kravish (2012-15) for the most games played at Cal. Anticevich had eight rebounds to go with five points.

Cal was scoreless for nearly eight minutes in the second half, allowing Stanford to pull to 42-27 before Shepherd's 3-pointer with 7:02 remaining ended the drought. Shepherd later hit a turn-around jumper from the corner, beating the shot clock to stretch the Bears' lead to 19 with 4:33 left that essentially put the game away.

Spencer Jones scored 10 points to lead Stanford, which entered having won six of the last eight regular season games in the series.

Stanford women 63, Washington 56

At Stanford, Anna Wilson stole an inbound pass and scored the go-ahead basket with 1:05 to play, and No. 2 Stanford avoided a major upset in beating Washington on Saturday.

“Fantastic steal,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “To me she’s the Defensive Player of the Year. It’s usually her defending and forcing bad shots. That was a big steal and she made the layup.”

Cameron Brink had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (25-3, 16-0 Pac-12), including two critical boards on the defensive end the final 40 seconds. Lexie Hull added 15 points.

Wilson made three of four free throws in the final 34 seconds to make it a two-possession game when the Huskies (7-15, 2-12) called timeout with 22 seconds remaining.

Lauren Schwartz scored 16 points to lead Washington, which entered on a two-game winning streak after losing its first 11 in conference play. T.T. Watkins had 10 points.

“I’m proud of the way we kept battling,” Washington coach Tina Langley said. “This is about getting better every day and we’re committed to that.”

Stanford has won 17 straight overall and 31 in a row against Pac-12 opponents, which includes the postseason.

Stanford never led by more than five points until the final 3.5 seconds.

“We were not good at getting the ball into the basket,” VanDerveer said. “Thank goodness we did some other things.”

Schwartz hit a driving layup to open the fourth quarter, giving Washington a 48-47 advantage. The Huskies maintained the lead until Wilson’s basket.

Schwartz scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first half, helping the Huskies take a 34-32 into halftime.