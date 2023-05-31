NorCal Baseball: Cardinal Newman downs Whitney behind Brinson’s walk-off

The Cardiac Cardinals did it again.

Just days after winning its second straight North Coast Section title in walk-off fashion, Cardinal Newman opened the NorCal Division 1 playoffs the same way.

Justice Brinson’s one-out single in the bottom of the seventh gave the fourth-seeded Cardinals another thrilling 2-1 walk-off victory over visiting five seed Whitney-Rocklin on Tuesday, sending them into the second round on Thursday.

“This is what we’ve been working towards all season,” said Brinson after being mobbed by his teammates postgame. “We’ve been in this situation before, and we just put our faith in one another. Our grit that we’ve built over the years has kind of allowed us to thrive in these situations.”

The Cardinals (28-1), the No. 6 team in the state per CalHi Sports, will play at top-seeded Valley Christian-San Jose (30-3) in the semifinals. The Warriors went 14-0 in the West Catholic Athletic League, won the Central Coast Section Division 1 title and are No. 2 in the state in CalHi Sports’ ranking. They’ll enter Thursday’s semifinal game on an 18-game winning streak.

Before Brinson’s clutch hit, the Cardinals (28-1) were stymied for most of Thursday’s contest by Whitney (26-9) starting pitcher Gavin McLendon, a San Diego State commit. Through five innings he surrendered just one hit – a single in the first – and had stranded runners in scoring position in the first and third innings.

Whitney also led 1-0 through five. The Wildcats plated a run in the fifth on an error after opening the frame with a triple.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Cardinals finally broke through. Anane Wilson drew a one-out walk before Nate Niehaus singled. Both then moved into scoring position on a daring double steal, setting the stage for Brady Boyd, who delivered with a sacrifice fly to score Wilson from third and tie the game at 1-1.

Jack Larson then retired the Wildcats in order in the seventh to preserve the tie and give the Cardinals their shot in the seventh.

After a quick first out, Landen Rota drew a walk and Diego Boardman slapped a single to right that landed Rota at third. Raul Valdivia then reached on a hit by pitch to load the bases with one out for Brinson.

Facing an 0-2 count, Brinson striped the third pitch he saw over first base. It landed a foot inside the foul line, scoring Rota from third and sending the Cardinals streaming out of the dugout in pursuit of Brinson as he rounded the bases.

They tracked him down between first and second and continued to mob him all the way into left field.

“Seeing all my boys that work with me every single day – here late at night, early in the morning, whenever it is – just being able to share that moment with them was great,” said Brinson.

“I was just trying to hit the ball hard, not on the ground,” he added of his game-winning at-bat. “Just trying to lift something, trust my hands, I guess. He’s a quality arm so I was just trying to stay short, get something in the air and do a job.”

Winning close games has been a theme for the Cardinals during postseason the last three weeks. They held off Windsor 4-3 to win the North Bay League-Oak tournament championship then picked up wins of 3-0, 5-2 and 2-1 to win the NCS Division 3 title, capped with their dramatic walk-off win over Campolindo on Saturday.

Head coach Derek DeBenedetti points to their pitching staff as a primary reason for their recent success.

“Our offense, they’ll find a way,” he said, “but the pitching is what’s leading us.”

Rota was that leader on Thursday. He struck out eight with a walk, four hits and an unearned run allowed in six innings of work. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and then retired the final six batters he faced, three via strikeout, after surrendering Whitney’s lone run in the fifth.

“They believe in the process,” Cardinal Newman pitching coach Mike Flowers said of the Cardinals’ pitching staff. “That’s the bottom line. It doesn’t seem like there’s a moment that’s too big for them. They always find a way. … This is a very mature group. They get it and trust the process.”

After Tuesday, the Cardinals are the lowest seed remaining in the Division 1 bracket – No. 2 De La Salle and No. 3 Franklin are facing off in the other semifinal – which means the Cardinals will be on the road for the rest of the season.

That’s fine with them.

“Right now, we’ll play anyone anywhere,” said DeBenedetti, “and regardless of the outcome, I just tell them to enjoy this process.”

