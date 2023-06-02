NorCal baseball: Cardinal Newman’s magical season comes to end in semifinals

SAN JOSE — The stage was set for another dose of magic from the Cardinal Newman baseball team.

Trailing by one heading into the seventh inning at top-seeded Valley Christian of San Jose in the semifinals of the CIF NorCal Division I playoffs, the Cardinals were positioned as they had been in their previous two games: with their backs against wall.

But unlike their 2-1 come-from-behind walk-off wins over Campolindo and Whitney over the last week, the late-inning heroics didn’t materialize this time around for the Cardiac Cardinals.

Thursday was the end of the road for Cardinal Newman, as its season ended in a 2-1 loss to Valley Christian, ranked No. 2 in the state by CalHi Sports.

The Cardinals, the No. 6 team in the state per CalHi Sports and the No. 4 seed for NorCals, close out the year at 28-2 having completed the best two-season run in program history.

“Their junior and senior years they did something that no other Cardinal Newman team has ever done — win two league titles, two section titles and then get two Division 1 NorCal berths, a semifinal bid this year and play against the No. 1 team,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti. “I think what they’ve done is set the gold standard for our program.”

The Warriors (31-3), who have now won 19 in a row and advance to the NorCal Division I title game Saturday, plated solo runs in the first and third innings and held the Cardinals off the scoreboard despite numerous opportunities.

The Cardinals got runners to third base in five innings, had leadoff hits in six innings, and stranded six runners in scoring position for the game.

Their lone run came on a solo home run from Brady Boyd, his third of the year, to open the fourth.

“We had opportunities; we just couldn’t get that one knock, that two-strike, two-out hit that we’ve been famous for,” DeBenedetti said. “Today, it just didn’t happen in our favor.”

Valley Christian had ample chances to plate more than two runs as well. Looking for a shutdown inning in the bottom of the fourth following Boyd’s solo shot, Cardinals starter Mason Lerma surrendered back-to-back singles to open the inning. After a brilliant diving catch in left field from Sam Valenti — a play that likely saved a run from scoring — Valley Christian loaded the bases with a one-out walk.

But Lerma, a UC Davis commit, coaxed a ground-ball double play to end the inning and keep the deficit at 2-1.

A similar scenario followed in the fifth as Valley Christian got runners to second and third with no outs after a leadoff double and an error. But again, Newman escaped the jam. A base-running blunder on a ground ball helped the Cardinals turn a double play and then end the inning on a fly-out a batter later.

Nearly every inning, outside of the 1-2-3 seventh, was high stress for both sides in the field.

“Just a really gritty game from both sides,” said Lerma, who pitched six innings with five hits, two earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts in his final prep game. “I mean, both sides could have gone either way. Those are the games you want to play, it just didn’t come out on our side, unfortunately.”

After the hectic first six innings, Lerma and Valley Christian reliever Alec Belardes, an Arizona State commit, closed out the game by retiring the sides in order in the seventh.

Lerma and Boyd are two of 19 seniors that guided the Cardinals through these last two historic two seasons. They went 24-6 last spring, 28-2 this year, won back-to-back North Bay League-Oak and North Coast Section Division 3 titles, won the Boras North Tournament title and made the cut for the top playoff field in the region.

“It’s tough but at the same time, we feel proud of the season that we put together,” Boyd said. “We knew everyone did everything they could, so we can hold our heads high and try to move on, but we’re never going to forget what we did.”

Added Lerma: “If I had to go out, I wouldn’t have wanted to go out any other way than this, with an absolutely dogfight, absolute battle.”

