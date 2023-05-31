NorCal baseball: Casa Grande blanks Live Oak in opener

Casa Grande just keeps on rolling.

In the Division 2 Northern California playoffs, the No. 3 Gauchos (24-5) made a statement against No. 6 Live Oak (18-10), shutting the Acorns out 6-0.

And while Austin Steeves had another vintage performance on the mound, it was the offense that was scoring early, and often.

“Pitching with a lead is everything I could ask for,” Steeves said. “I can really go at batters and be aggressive. I don’t have to worry about walking guys and letting guys on. That’s really helpful as a pitcher to have that.”

The Gauchos wasted no time getting on the board, chasing Acorn starter Michael Volkman out of the game after just one inning. Kalen Clemmens and JT Summers both singled to get on, then big Alex Cruz doubled to score Clemens.

A lost ball in the dirt scored Summers, and Jeffrey Rice hit a sacrifice fly to score Cruz. Suddenly, Casa was up 3-0.

“Our offense is waking up at the right time,” Casa Grande head coach Pete Sikora said. “We’ve known all year that it lived within us…now the offense is starting to square up balls against quality pitching. You want to be playing your best baseball in May and here we are, it’s happening.”

Fast forward to the third inning, and the hosts would get two more runs. Steeves scored on a wild pitch, and then Jeffrey Rice notched another RBI, with a single to score Clemens.

If the Casa bats hadn’t done enough already, they added another score in the bottom of the fifth. Summers ripped a single on a 1-0 count to center field and gave Clemmens his third run of the day.

All the while, Austin Steeves was doing what Austin Steeves does.

The junior ace threw a two-hitter and struck out 12 of 24 batters faced. His biggest test of the day came in the top of the third, when he walked a batter to make the situation two-on with two-out. The next at-bat only took two pitches, as Steeves induced a fly out to end the threat.

He recorded at least one strikeout in every inning, and struck out the side in the top of the fourth.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s awesome,” Clemens said when he heard of Steeves’ stats. “We know when Austin’s on the mound it’s a win day, so it kind of takes the load off of us.”

Clemmens went 2-for-2 at the plate with three runs, while Summers went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

The Gauchos will now travel to Chico on Thursday, as they face No. 2 Pleasant Valley in the semifinals at 4 p.m. The Vikings were also 6-0 winners, but over No. 9 Rio Americano.

