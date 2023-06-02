NorCal baseball: Casa Grande hangs on to reach title game

Third-seeded Casa Grande is headed to the Northern California Division II baseball championship game.

In a season where the Gauchos’ bats haven’t performed their best, they have turned up the heat in these playoffs, and Thursday was no different as Casa beat No. 2 Pleasant Valley 9-6.

The breakout of offense — combined with an all-hands-on-deck approach on the mound — secured a trip to Saturday’s NorCal finale.

“This team’s playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Casa Grande head coach Pete Sikora said. “We knew it was going to be a staff day, and everyone did what they could.”

Casa broke a scoreless deadlock with four runs in the top of the third inning. Austin Steeves laid down a bunt that caused all sorts of problems to score Danny Mercado, and Kalen Clemmens followed that up with a two-run single to left. Jeffrey Rice also notched an RBI single and suddenly the Gauchos were up 4-0 early.

The Vikings, however, pulled one back in the bottom of the frame and were threatening with runners on the corners. Rice, who started the game, got out of the jam by inducing a double play, but the lead was trimmed to three.

In the top of the fourth, the Gauchos tacked on two more runs. Mercado ripped a triple to center from the No. 8 spot, scoring Jesse Calkin. Jordan Giacomini then executed a near-perfect sacrifice bunt that scored Mercado. Casa got out of another jam in the bottom of the fourth via Brady Laubscher, and it was 6-1 in favor of the Gauchos.

Pleasant Valley escaped a jam of its own in the top of the fifth. Casa had two runners on twice, but a double play and a fielder’s choice ended the threat. The score was still 6-1 headed to the bottom of the fifth.

That’s when things started to unravel for the visitors.

A single, a walk and another single scored a run for the Vikings. JT Summers entered the game on the mound, and he walked the three batters he faced, resulting in another two runs.

Giacomini then entered the game to pitch, and he got the first two outs of the inning before a wild pitch allowed another run. Giacomini finally got the strikeout after an 11-pitch at-bat, but the hosts had fought back and were within a run.

A 6-1 lead for Casa had just been reduced to 6-5.

“I said ‘Look, look at the scoreboard. Look who’s winning,’” Sikora recalled telling his team after that fifth inning. “’Go take care of business.’ And we did.”

After the Gauchos went scoreless in top of the sixth, Giacomini put together a 1-2-3 inning on the mound in the bottom of the frame.

On to the seventh they went. And in the seventh, Casa’s bats reawakened.

With one out, it started with a walk by Alex Cruz. Rice then crushed a triple to center, scoring Cruz. Wyatt Abramson, who hasn’t hit much this season but has been a defensive force at third base, then launched a two-run home run to left field. The Gauchos, who had looked like they lost momentum, were now leading 9-5.

But Pleasant Valley was the No. 2 for a reason and wasn’t going away quietly.

Two singles and an error loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. A groundout scored a run, which made it 9-6. Giacomini then struck out the next batter, and the situation was runners on second and third with two outs. Tying run at the plate.

Ball one, ball two, strike one, foul tip. With the count 2-2, Giacomini caught batter Ashton Carr looking to send the Gauchos to the NorCal finals.

Casa Grande will host No. 4 St. Ignatius at 4 p.m. Saturday in Petaluma for the NorCal title. The Wildcats were 5-1 winners over No. 8 Bellarmine in the other semifinal.

“Just having the opportunity to play in the NorCal championship game and having it at home is a dream come true,” Sikora said. “There’s only two teams left standing in Northern California in this division, and we’re one of them.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.