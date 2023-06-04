NorCal baseball: Casa Grande’s magical season ends in NorCal title game loss

The Casa Grande High School baseball team’s season came to an end one win shy of what the Gauchos were reaching for Saturday in Petaluma, as they lost to St. Ignatius 3-0 in the Northern California Division II championship game to end their long postseason run.

“We didn’t execute early, and it hurt us,” Casa Grande head coach Pete Sikora said. “We didn’t play like champions today. We had our chances, but we just couldn’t get that hit. It’s disappointing, but it doesn’t take away from this historic season.”

The visiting No. 4 Wildcats, from San Francisco, got two of their three runs in the top of the first inning.

Two bunts, including one from the four-hole, caught third-seeded Casa off guard, and a wild pickoff attempt at first base helped two runners cross the plate. The Gauchos were able to get two runners on in the bottom half of the inning but couldn’t cash in.

Things only got tougher in the top of the second. A walk, lineout and two straight singles loaded the bases for St. Ignatius with one out. Gauchos ace Austin Steeves entered the game to pitch but hit a batter, which scored a run to make it 3-0. Steeves then retired the next two batters to get out of the inning.

Steeves, who was limited in how long he could throw Saturday due to state rules allowing him only a maximum of nine outs before he hit the limit, still made the most of the outing.

His six straight strikeouts across the third and fourth innings further illustrated how dominant the junior lefty has been all year long. He was taken out with one out in the top of the fifth.

On the other side, Wildcats freshman Archer Horn walked four and allowed just three hits in his five innings of work.

On paper that would normally tell the whole story, but the Gauchos still had their chances.

In the bottom of the third, Jordan Giacomini and Wyatt Abramson both walked, giving Casa two on with no outs. A lineout and two groundouts ended that threat, as the Wildcats’ defense was as solid as it had been all season.

Fast forward to the bottom of the fifth, when Giacomini led things off for Casa with a single. After a ground ball into a fielder’s choice let Abramson reach first, Danny Mercado singled to left.

Kalen Clemmens was then hit by a pitch, and that loaded the bases with one out. But JT Summers hit into a double play to end the threat.

“JT (Summers) had a great season for us,” Sikora said of his catcher. “We wouldn’t be where we were without him. I know he’s going to be disappointed with that at-bat, but it’s baseball. It didn’t happen today.”

On the mound for Casa, Brady Laubscher had two strikeouts and allowed two hits in 2⅔ innings of work. Jeffrey Rice got the start and gave up one earned run on two hits. Steeves struck out eight in his three innings of work.

The Gauchos finish the season with a 25-6 overall record and as the first Casa Grande team to win the Vine Valley Athletic League regular-season title, with a 10-2 league mark.

They are also the first Casa team to win a North Coast Section pennant in a 16-team field.

And, to top it off, they are the NorCal Division II runners-up.

“No regrets,” Sikora said afterward. “This team has accomplished more than any other team in Casa Grande baseball history, so how can you regret that?”

