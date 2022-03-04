NorCal basketball playoffs: Cardinal Newman girls’ late rally comes up short

The Cardinal Newman girls basketball season came to an end on Thursday night after a furious late-game rally came up just short in a 50-46 loss to St. Mary’s of Stockton in the second round of the CIF NorCal Division I playoffs.

Visiting Cardinal Newman, the seventh seed, trailed the second-seeded Rams by 13 points with five minutes to play but scrapped to pull within two points with 46 seconds left.

However, he Cardinals (23-6) were not able to get the equalizer in the last minute as St. Mary’s (21-7) had a late possession bolstered by a controversial foul call that went against the Cardinals, resulting in the final seconds being salted away.

“It was a battle — it was a good game. St. Mary’s is a program we battle with year in and year out,” Cardinal Newman coach Monica Mertle said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well tonight. We had a lot of good looks. We were fully capable of winning the game tonight, we just didn’t.”

The underdog Cardinals held a 20-18 halftime lead against the Rams, but a disastrous third quarter was the ultimate undoing for Cardinal Newman. St. Mary’s doubled Cardinal Newman in points in the third, 24-12, putting the Rams in the driver’s seat 42-32 as the fourth quarter began.

“St. Mary’s got hot in the third quarter. They hit everything. They are a very talented team,” Mertle said. “We came out a little flat in the third quarter.”

Cardinal Newman was led by guards Reese Searcy (21 points, 8 rebounds) and Julia Brunetti (16 rebounds).

St. Mary’s was paced by Jordan Lee (15 points) and Brooklyn Perry (13 points).

Searcy and teammate Ari Johnson are the only seniors on the team and played their final game in a Cardinals uniform.

“I’m really proud of our two seniors,” Mertle said. “They helped our youngsters connect with the standards of our program.”

Cardinal Newman won the three-point battle 5-4, but it was the lowest production of the season from behind the arc for the Cardinals.

“It was an off shooting night for us,” Mertle said.

On the plus side, Mertle said the Cardinals’ offense effectively handled the St. Mary’s defensive traps and presses.

Cardinal Newman defeated No. 10 Palo Alto 58-46 at home on Tuesday in the first round of the tournament.

Last week, Cardinal Newman lost a first-round game in the ultracompetitive North Coast Section Open Division, suffering a 58-54 upset defeat to Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland. The Cardinals won their consolation game against Heritage of Brentwood, 68-50, to finish fifth in the NCS Open bracket. In the regular season, the Cardinals won the North Bay League-Oak with an unblemished 10-0 record.

The postseason experience will pay dividends next season for Cardinal Newman’s returning players, Mertle said.

“I’m excited. We have a good young group,” Mertle said. “This experience is going to make them better.”

Even though the Cardinals didn’t make it past the second round of the CIF NorCal tournament or win their NCS division, Mertle said the season was a success.

“This is probably one of the most fun teams I have ever coached. They got better every single day,” Mertle said. “I’m really proud of this group.”