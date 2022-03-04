NorCal basketball playoffs: Cloverdale boys reach semifinals

After some extended rest and preparation — the luxuries of a first-round bye — Cloverdale showed why on Thursday night it earned the No. 1 overall seed for the CIF NorCal Division V boys basketball playoffs.

The top-seeded Eagles blew open a tight game with a 23-4 run from the end of the third quarter to midway through the fourth to coast to a resounding 55-31 over visiting No. 8 Yreka in front of a packed home crowd at Cloverdale High School.

“Statement win,” said Cloverdale head coach Jared Greninger. “Heck of a way to start the state playoffs.”

The Eagles (26-2) advance to the Division V regional semifinals, where they’ll host either No. 5 Denair or No. 4 Priory on Saturday at 6 p.m. The result of that quarterfinal game was not available at press time.

Until the late run, an upset seemed to be brewing. The Miners (16-14) had cut a double-digit deficit to seven with Cloverdale star Dylan Muller in the locker room with what looked like a knee injury.

But this wasn’t the first time this season that Eagles have had their mettle tested. Joe Faso took matters into his own hands, scoring seven straight points to push their lead to 14 before JJ Rodriguez closed the quarter out in style with a reverse layup that put the Eagles firmly in the driver’s seat at 39-24 heading into the fourth.

“We’ve been there before,” Faso said. “We knew we had to do something. I just got a couple good looks at the basket, got lucky and put them in.”

The Eagles put the finishing touches on the win with a 12-3 run to open the fourth, capped off by a fastbreak dunk from Muller, his second throwdown of the night.

“We have the ability to battle with a team, wear them down and then be able to get by them,” Greninger said. “Whether that happens second, third, fourth quarter, we’ve been able to do that in every game this year — even our losses we’ve come back late.”

From the 2:45 mark of the third quarter — when Yreka had cut the lead to seven — until the end of the game, Cloverdale’s defense allowed just three made shots, the last of which was an easy layup in the closing seconds of the fourth.

“I think our defense started to work better,” Faso said. “Got a few steals, couple runs and I think they started to wear down, too. We’ve also said that the hardest-working team wins the game, and it shows.”

Faso scored all nine of his points in the third and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds. Casey Lemley was just behind with 11 boards to go along with his six points, Muller finished with 13 points with five rebounds and four steals and Gabe Wlodarczyk drilled a pair of three-pointers en route to a team-high 14 points.

The Eagles have had a target on their back nearly all season after opening the year with 20 consecutive wins. That target only got bigger when they earned the No. 1 seed in Division V for NorCals.

But the Eagles wouldn’t have it any other way. They’ll have home games for the rest of NorCals, sparing them hours long drives across Northern California.

If Thursday was any indication, the Eagles look primed for a deep run. The road only gets tougher from here, but it’s a challenge they’re ready to take head on.

“Getting the one seed was another gratifying part to a great season,” Greninger said. “We have to take care of business, but that respect from the selection committee, I found it very affirming of our great season.”