NorCal basketball playoffs: Cloverdale boys roll to big win in opener

It was the Casey Lemley and Tatum Kurpinsky show Tuesday night in Cloverdale as the Eagles opened the Division V NorCal boys basketball playoffs with a convincing 74-47 win over West Valley of Cottonwood.

Lemley, the senior big man, finished with a dominant 28 points and 16 rebounds — 21 and 11, respectively in the first half — while Kurpinsky added 22 points with six threes and three blocks to pace the No. 7 Eagles (27-3), who jumped out to a 20-point lead at the half en route to the easy win over the No. 10 Eagles (20-10).

Cloverdale, playing in NorCals for the third time in the last four seasons, advances to the second round for the second straight season. The Eagles will hit the road for the second round, at No. 2 University Prep of Redding (20-12) on Thursday. University Prep held on to beat No. 15 Weed in their NorCal opener Tuesday.

With an array of post moves, midrange jumpers and offensive putbacks, Lemley was a one-man wrecking crew inside during his three quarters of playing time. He scored the host’s first six points of the game, got an and-one putback to end the first quarter and then scored the final six points of the first half — the final two on another offensive rebound putback with seconds left on the clock.

Halftime: Cloverdale 46, West Valley 26



Lemley ends the quarter with an offensive rebound putback, up to 21pts, 11rbs at the break. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/j5DNJmxcb4 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) March 1, 2023

He was subbed out late in the third quarter, but not after he knocked down a three and hit a tough midrange turnaround jumper to put an exclamation point on a stellar performance.

“People don’t know about that. It’s my secret weapon,” Lemley said. “Bring it out every once in a while. My teammates attack, they create opportunities for me to get open shots and I just feed off what they do. We feed off each other.”

While Lemley was owning the paint, Kurpinsky was feeling it from range. He hit four threes in the first half, three consecutive at one point in the first quarter to fuel an 11-2 run from which Cloverdale never looked back.

“They all played very well,” Cloverdale head coach Gordon Hoover said of his team. “Tatum is a very special player. We played well, shared the basketball. Casey is a force inside for sure, and they were big across the board, which was a concern of ours.”

Lemley’s bucket and free throw with two seconds left to end the first quarter put Cloverdale in the driver’s seat early at 26-11. West Valley then scored on its first two possessions of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 11, but Kurpinsky’s fourth three at the 6:50 mark of the frame started an 11-5 run that pushed the host’s lead back to 17.

By halftime, the lead was 20 and Cloverdale emptied its bench in the fourth.

“We held them down,” Hoover said. “That’s what we try to pride ourselves on. All year long, if we can keep opponents under 40, it’s a pretty good night.”

After their loss to Urban-San Francisco in the semifinals of the North Coast Section playoffs, the Eagles have refocused for what they hope is a long run through NorCals.

“Coming off that loss, I think we were even more motivated,” Kurpinsky said. “Wanted to get back after it. We’re looking forward to next game and trying to win the whole thing.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In the Divison I State championship bracket, No. 4 Cardinal Newman won handily in its opener, beating No. 13 Palo Alto 60-35.

Newman had three players in double figures: Kate Schat (18 points), Leah Mauritson (12 points), and Abbie Mullins (10 points). Julia Brunetti hauled in ten rebounds while Leah Martinez hauled in eight rebounds.

The Cardinal’s next test will be at home againts No. 5 Vanden in the second round. That game will be on Thursday at 7 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.