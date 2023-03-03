NorCal playoff roundup: Cardinal Newman girls to play for soccer title

The Cardinal Newman girls soccer team will have another shot at glory this weekend.

The Cardinals (20-2) advanced to the CIF NorCal Division III championship game after upsetting top seed Sequoia 2-1 in the semifinals Thursday behind a second-half goal from Abella Hunter.

Hunter converted the go-ahead score in the 54th minute off an assist from Bella D’Amico, who also assisted on the Cardinals’ first goal of the game in the fourth minute, courtesy of Hennessey Saunders.

Sequoia (14-4-5) scored their lone goal in the eighth minute but could not convert on several other chances in the second half.

The fourth-seeded Cardinals, who won the NorCal Division 3 title in 2018, will play at No. 2 seed Christian Brothers-Sacramento (19-4-3) for the crown at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Christian Brothers advanced with a wild penalty-kick victory over No.6 Windsor in the other Division 3 semifinal.

Scoreless after regulation and overtime, the game was decided on the 12th leg of the shootout. The final score of PKs was 12-11 in favor of the host Falcons.

Windsor closes out the season at 13-5-3 overall.

Maria Carrillo, the No. 5 seed in Division 2, was upset by visiting No. 8 seed Marin Academy 1-0 in overtime in their semifinal game on Thursday.

The Wildcats (15-4-3) broke a scoreless tie late in the extra frame on a corner kick that was accidentally knocked into the goal by a Maria Carrillo player.

The Pumas finish the year 13-6-7 overall.

In Petaluma, the Casa Grande girls soccer season came to an abrupt end when the Gauchos were beaten in the Division II playoffs 1-0 by a very quick Branson team from Ross.

The loss snapped an 11-game Casa Grande winning streak that carried the Gauchos to a 16-3-3 record, the championship of the Vine Valley Athletic League, the North Coast Section title and a win over McClatchy of Sacramento in the first round of the NorCal playoffs.

The end came swiftly. Branson sophomore Ally Hsieh got behind Casa Grande defenders about midway through the first half and managed to find the net from close in.

“We knew she was fast and we couldn’t let her get behind us, but she managed to get in behind a couple of times and one of those times she scored,” Casa Grande coach Vinnie Cortezzo said.

Casa pushed hard through the entire second half, but especially during the final minutes as time clicked away on their season.

“We threw everything at them but the kitchen sink at the end, but we just couldn’t make it happen,” Cortezzo said.

“I’m proud of these girls and what they accomplished,” the coach said. “Only one team gets to end the season with a win.”

Boys basketball

Cloverdale’s season also came to a close in NorCals on Thursday as the seventh-seeded Eagles fell at No. 1 seed University Prep 57-42 in the Division V quarterfinals.

Tatum Kurpinsky scored 11 points and JJ Rodriguez added seven to pace the Eagles (27-4).

