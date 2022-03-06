NorCal playoffs: Cloverdale boys ousted in basketball semifinals

When Priory’s Oliver Conn shot a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half that took its time falling into the basket, it was just like the rest of their 30-point second quarter against Cloverdale: Nearly everything went in.

That difference-making period Saturday night ultimately punched the Panthers’ ticket to the CIF Northern California Division V boys basketball final, ending Cloverdale’s season with a 64-50 loss on the Eagles’ home court.

Cloverdale got off to a hot start against Priory, from Portola Valley on the south end of the San Francisco Peninsula. The Eagles led by as many as eight points in the first quarter and ended the opening frame with a seven-point advantage.

At the opening tip, Cloverdale’s Dylan Mueller grabbed the ball and laid in it within the first five seconds. The Eagles’ hot offense seemed poised to lead Cloverdale to another victory.

And then the visiting Panthers found their rhythm and applied their own fast-paced offense against the Eagles. They went on a 7-0 run to start the second. A 9-0 run in the middle of the quarter and a 11-2 run to close the half, capped by Conn’s three-pointer, helped tip the scales.

Priory coach David Moseley said their goal was to push the tempo just as much as Cloverdale was.

“We know (Mueller) is the guy,” Moseley said. “He is a great player. We just felt if we got into the bench, and get them in foul trouble, we had a chance to win it. They’re really good at home, and they’re as advertised.”

It was the only quarter of the game with a significant point total in favor of the Panthers. They outscored Cloverdale by just one point in each of the third and fourth quarters.

“The ball started not rolling our way,” Cloverdale coach Jared Greninger said. “It’s a very talented team and it’s hard to stop that run.

“The boys battled. It didn’t get out of hand from there.”

Each time the Eagles (25-3) tried to claw back within 10, Priory (19-11) seemed to have a response, keeping the advantage they built in the first half with minimal impact from any Cloverdale adjustments.

Priory’s 6-foot-9 sophomore, Steve Emeneke, gave Cloverdale lots of trouble at the post, blocking several shots and hitting a game-closing dunk with 1:20 left that all but closed the game. Greninger cleared the bench with 47 seconds left.

Emeneke said the Cloverdale crowd created one of the more intense atmospheres the visitors experienced this season.

“It was really lively,” he said. “It had a lot of energy and they were screaming and all sorts of stuff.

“Instead of taking it in my head and taking all of what they said, I decided to use that as motivation just to keep going forward.”

Greninger said it was hard to get past Emeneke’s defense.

“We’ve had a lot of success attacking the basket this year,” Greninger said. “He was able to jump at us with contact and then block the shot. That was very frustrating that he had free reign in the paint without any calls going against him.”

Caden Axell led the Eagles with 15 points. Mueller finished with 14 points.

Greninger said the Eagles’ season could have been labeled a success two weeks ago, but the last two weeks have made it incredible. It’s the furthest a Cloverdale team has gone in the state playoffs since the revered Eagles teams of the 1980s.

“We exceeded expectations. We had a lot of fun together,” the coach said.