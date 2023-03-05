NorCal soccer playoffs: Cardinal Newman girls fall in championship game

Cardinal Newman’s long postseason run came to an end Saturday night in the championship game of the CIF NorCal Division III playoffs as the fourth-seeded Cardinals fell in penalty kicks 5-4 on the road to second-seeded Christian Brothers.

The Cardinals, who end their winningest season in program history at 20-3 overall, led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a goal in the sixth minute from Bella D’Amico, off an assist from Abella Hunter, before the Falcons (20-4-3) evened the score at 1-1 in the second half. Both teams had their chances during the final minutes of regulation but the game would go to overtime, where once again neither team could find the back of the net.

Both teams converted on their first two penalty kicks of the shootout before Falcons goalie Grace Bettencourt made a great save on the Cardinals’ third attempt. The hosts did not squander, the advantage as they made all three of their final attempts to capture the NorCal banner.

“I told the girls at the end they have nothing to hang their heads about,” Cardinal Newman head coach John Gilson said. “We got to a NorCal final when a lot of teams and players don’t get to NorCal finals. I said I know it hurts right now but it’s a big deal, and even though we came up short with the result, I’m totally proud of the girls. They had a great season.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.