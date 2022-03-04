NorCal soccer playoffs: Montgomery boys’ postseason run ends

When an opposing player has, by his count, his seventh hat trick of the season in the Northern California playoffs, that’s going to be tough to overcome.

Especially if the goals all come in the second half.

Owen Benson became that guy again for the Archie Williams boys soccer team, carrying the Marin County school past Montgomery in the CIF state NorCal Division II semifinal with a 4-0 win on Thursday night at Jason Franci Field in Santa Rosa, ending the Vikings’ season and their chance at a second straight NorCal title.

Early in the first half, Vikings coach Jon Schwan shouted at his team that their opponents would try and force-feed Benson all night.

“That’s their game plan,” Schwan said. “You’re allowed to play the game however you want; it’s your opponent’s job to stop it. And that kid is as good as anyone we’ve seen all year. They want to get him the ball. We didn’t have an answer.”

Archie Williams started off fast, getting two corner kicks in the first two minutes and keeping possession toward the Vikings’ net more often than not in the first 10 minutes.

“We took their best punch the first 12 minutes of the game,” Schwan said. “They came out a little more inspired than we did. I thought that if we could get through that, we could seize control of the game.”

According to Benson, he noticed how the Vikings (16-4-5) defended him fairly well in the first half.

“They had a tight, really compact back four,” he said. “The four defenders were all within 20 yards of me. That made it really hard for me to kind of go in behind or take them on in the dribble.

“And so I thought I’m going to play as a target man. Like, bounce it off me, let other people do the work and let them score.”

And that’s exactly how Archie Williams (16-3-5) got on the board, with a scrum at the Vikings’ net resulting in Zack Lillington putting the road team in front nearly 30 minutes into the contest.

“That one we got was kind of a jumbled goal and then we put it in. And that kind of gave us the jump into the second half,” Benson said.

The Vikings had many more chances at the net in the second half, including a penalty kick that went off the crossbar, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome Benson’s trio of goals: at the 49th minute, with about 25 minutes left and a final one in stoppage time.

Schwan admits the chances at the net don’t always lead to victory: “It’s not how long you have it, it’s what you do with it, and they were effective. They’re really good at what they do.”

“I was really hungry, because going that whole first (half) kind of dry — not scoring, not really getting many good opportunities — I wanted to make an impact in the second half,” Benson said.

It was the Vikings’ fifth game in nine days.

“That’s a lot of high-level, intense games in a very short span,” Schwan said. “A lot of times it comes down to energy, and they were able to conjure it up probably a little more consistently than we were.”