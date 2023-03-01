NorCal soccer playoffs: Sonoma County girls teams sweep openers

This is what the NorCal playoffs are all about.

Cardinal Newman, the No. 4 seed in the Division III bracket, needed a golden goal in overtime to get past visiting No. 5 Vista del Lago 2-1.

And boy, it wasn’t easy.

Newman had two clear chances in the first half, both from Abella Hunter. The first hit the post on a tough angle, and the other was a shot at the near post that went just wide.

To make matters worse for the Cardinals, at the 33rd minute a deflected ball fell into the box and Del Lago pounced on it for the opening score.

“We knew we were going to come up against a good team, and it was just perseverance,” Newman coach John Gilson said. “For us, it’s about using each other and moving the ball, as opposed to being individual. Once we did that in the second half, we turned the momentum toward us.”

In the 47th minute, Hunter had a wide-open lane into the box, but her first touch had just too much power. Newman, however, showed it was closing in.

Two minutes later, Sam Fenske had possession in the Vista half, on the far left side. With lots of space, she whipped in the cross and found an unmarked Sofia Lightner, who headed it home. It was now all tied up with 30 minutes to play.

Although it would stay 1-1 until the end of regulation, Vista did have one more chance in extra time. A header from a vista player connected on a corner kick, but went just wide of the post. Overtime it was.

In girls soccer, overtime consists of just one 15-minute period but with the golden-goal rule. So, if either team scores at any point, the game ends.

And Newman didn’t need long.

Just three minutes into the overtime period, a Newman corner kick found Ashley Vigil, who slotted it into the goal to send the Cardinals to the regional semifinals.

Newman will now take on top-seeded Sequoia, which was a 2-1 winner over No. 8 Piedmont. That game will be at 5 p.m. Thursday in Redwood City.

Also in the Division III bracket, No. 6 Windsor pulled off an upset by beating No. 3 Presentation 4-2. The Jaguars got two first-half goals off of corners: Jadyn Holdenried scored one and Audrey Moberly the other.

After Presentation scored off a corner to make it 2-1, Elsa Nolan answered for Windsor to pad their lead again. Presentation then scored again in the 61st minute, but Nolan answered again for Windsor for the final score of 4-2.

The Jaguars will now head to No. 2 Christian Brothers for the regional semifinal, as the Falcons were 5-0 winners over No. 7 Chico. That will also be at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Over in Division II, both No. 3 Casa Grande and No. 5 Maria Carrillo advanced to the regional semifinals. Carrillo, no stranger to close games, beat No. 4 Pleasant Valley 5-3 on penalty kicks after being deadlocked 0-0.

Maddie Graham, Sydney Ngo, Emma Popoff, Eilidh Takekawa and Brynn Korpela all converted their penalties, and Korpela saved another penalty to seal the deal.

Casa, on the other hand, beat sixth-seeded McClatchy 2-1. Goals were by Natalia Young in the seventh minute and Lauren Reposa in the 68th.

Carrillo will now play host to No. 8 Marin Academy, while Casa will host No. 7 Branson. Both games will be at 5 p.m. Thursday.

