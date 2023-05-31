NorCal Softball: Historic seasons end for Casa Grande, Cardinal Newman

The historic campaigns for the Casa Grande and Cardinal Newman came to a close on Tuesday in their first round games of the NorCal playoffs.

The Gauchos, who won their first section in 20 years over the weekend, fell at top-seeded Willow Glen in a close contest in Division 2 of NorCals while the Cardinals, who captured their first section title in program history days earlier, lost at top-seeded Ponderosa in Division 3.

Here’s more on each contest.

Division 2

No. 1 Willow Glen 5, No. 8 Casa Grande 2

The eighth-seeded Gauchos (25-5) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and held it until the fourth when the top-seeded Rams (21-7) from San Jose tied the game before plating three more runs in the fifth to seize the victory.

Lauren Ketchu, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, got Casa on the board in the first with an RBI double before Jamie McGaughey made it 2-0 with a run-scoring groundout. After the Rams tied the game in the fourth, the Gauchos loaded the bases in the fifth looking to retake the lead but inning ended on a failed attempt at stealing home.

“They played good defense, they had strong pitching, we got out to a 2-0 lead and were hitting away but the cards just didn’t fall our way,” said Casa Grande head coach Billy Brody. “It is what it is. That’s softball. They respected us. It’s not the way you want to go out but our girls, nobody put us where we ended up. Nobody picked us to win NCS or be in the position we were in today.”

The loss brings an end to one of, if not the best, season in program history for Casa Grande. The 25 wins are the most they’ve totaled in decades and their NCS Division 2 title was their first section pennant since 2001.

“We had a great run, and that’s all you can say,” said Brody. “The girls came together and the culture is changing at Casa. I told them come January, we’ll get right back at it. I know that’s a long ways away but it’s just the way you have to look at it.”

The Gauchos will bring back sophomores stars Lila Partridge, Georgia Moss and Ketchu along with several key juniors, including Marissa Brody, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored on Tuesday.

The big loss will be McGaughey, who will graduate and play at University of Hawaii next year. She batted .438 this season with team highs in home runs (11), RBIs (39) and doubles (seven).

“Losing Jamie is going to hurt,” said Billy Brody. “Her leadership, the bond that she made with these girls. They always wanted to win for her. They play for each other, they truly do.”

Division 3

No. 1 Ponderosa 8, No. 8 Cardinal Newman 1

The Cardinals (18-10) made things interesting early, taking a 1-0 lead off some small ball in the third. A few bunts and miscues in the field loaded the bases and brought in their run, which scored on an error off the bat of Jordyn Johnsen. They threatened for more with none out and the bases still loaded but a strikeout was followed by a double play that ended the inning.

The top-seeded Bruins (24-4-1) responded with four runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a two-run home run from Western Michigan commit Ana Niles, to take a 4-1 lead.

That was all the run support Niles needed as she fired a complete-game in the circle with 11 strikeouts no walks and three hits. She retired the final eight Cardinals in order to close out the game. The Bruins broke the game open with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

“At times we didn’t play to our ability but we did come out and were the aggressors in the beginning,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Bill Vreeland. “Opened up the game by taking the lead, and to Ponderosa’s credit they responded.”

“Their pitcher is very good,” he added “We just didn’t hit enough today.”

While their season is over, the Cardinals may just be getting started. From this year’s team that captured the first section title in program history since the closure of Ursuline, only two players are slated to graduate this spring. The Cardinals have seven freshmen, two sophomores and four juniors.

“Hopefully pretty much the whole roster comes back with the experience we gained this year,” said Vreeland. “There’s no substitute for innings. You have a bunch of young kids that played a lot of innings and that will translate into years to come.”

