Subscribe

North Bay League games kick off as high school football’s return spreads

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2021, 10:59PM
Updated 3 hours ago

More teams around Sonoma County and the North Coast took to high school fields on Friday night as the second week of the pandemic-delayed football season kicked off.

In Santa Rosa, North Bay League rivals Cardinal Newman and Windsor fought a back-and-forth first half, but the speed of the Cardinals’ Washington State-bound receiver Tsion Nunnally ultimately proved too much for the Jaguars, as he and quarterback Jordan Cooke repeatedly connected through the air in Newman’s 28-7 win.

Elsewhere around the area, Rancho Cotate won its debut by a score of 49-13 over Casa Grande, North Bay League newcomer St. Vincent de Paul defeated Ukiah 24-7, Sonoma Valley fell to Justin-Siena 38-14 and Vintage rolled past Petaluma 57-0.

Even more teams will return next week, when the five high schools in the Santa Rosa City Schools district ― Elsie Allen, Maria Carrillo, Montgomery, Piner and Santa Rosa ― begin play.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette