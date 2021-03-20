North Bay League games kick off as high school football’s return spreads

More teams around Sonoma County and the North Coast took to high school fields on Friday night as the second week of the pandemic-delayed football season kicked off.

In Santa Rosa, North Bay League rivals Cardinal Newman and Windsor fought a back-and-forth first half, but the speed of the Cardinals’ Washington State-bound receiver Tsion Nunnally ultimately proved too much for the Jaguars, as he and quarterback Jordan Cooke repeatedly connected through the air in Newman’s 28-7 win.

Elsewhere around the area, Rancho Cotate won its debut by a score of 49-13 over Casa Grande, North Bay League newcomer St. Vincent de Paul defeated Ukiah 24-7, Sonoma Valley fell to Justin-Siena 38-14 and Vintage rolled past Petaluma 57-0.

Even more teams will return next week, when the five high schools in the Santa Rosa City Schools district ― Elsie Allen, Maria Carrillo, Montgomery, Piner and Santa Rosa ― begin play.