North Bay prep football stars set for annual All-Star game

High school football in January? Indeed there is, with the annual Tri-County All-Star Game taking place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Justin-Siena High School in Napa.

The game draws top players from throughout Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties for a last hurrah and a good cause — collecting backpacks for foster children in the North Bay. The game is free but attendees are asked to bring a new backpack to donate.

This year’s coaches are Casa Grande head coach John Antonio for the South team and St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog for the North.

To see team rosters, visit www.tricountyallstargame.com.