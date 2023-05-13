The North Coast Section baseball and softball postseason tournaments begin Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16 and 17. Below are the seedings (in parentheses) and first-round matchups for local team:

BASEBALL

Division 2:

(16) Northgate at (1) Casa Grande, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

(15) El Cerrito at (2) Windsor, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

(13) Vintage at (4) Ukiah, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

(9) San Marin at (8) Petaluma, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

(6) Maria Carrillo at (11) Tamalpais, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Division 3:

(13) Sonoma Valley at (4) Alhambra, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

(8) Saint Mary’s at (9) Montgomery, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

(1) Cardinal Newman, bye

Division 4:

(11) Healdsburg at (6) McKinleyville, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Division 5:

(13) Bentley at (4) St. Vincent, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

(12) International at (5) Credo, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

(11) Clear Lake at (6) Technology, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

(10) Cloverdale at (7) Sonoma Academy, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Division 2:

(16) Ukiah at (1) Redwood, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

(15) Las Lomas at (2) Casa Grande, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

(13) Antioch at (4) Petaluma, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

(12) Windsor at (5) Livermore, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Division 3:

(15) Campolindo at (2) Maria Carrillo, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

(12) Sonoma Valley at (5) San Rafael, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Division 4:

(1) Cardinal Newman, bye

Division 5:

(10) Credo at (7) Redwood Christian, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

(8) St. Vincent at (9) Upper Lake, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

(2) Cloverdale, bye