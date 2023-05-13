North Coast Section baseball, softball postseason brackets
The North Coast Section baseball and softball postseason tournaments begin Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16 and 17. Below are the seedings (in parentheses) and first-round matchups for local team:
BASEBALL
Division 2:
(16) Northgate at (1) Casa Grande, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
(15) El Cerrito at (2) Windsor, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
(13) Vintage at (4) Ukiah, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
(9) San Marin at (8) Petaluma, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
(6) Maria Carrillo at (11) Tamalpais, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Division 3:
(13) Sonoma Valley at (4) Alhambra, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
(8) Saint Mary’s at (9) Montgomery, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
(1) Cardinal Newman, bye
Division 4:
(11) Healdsburg at (6) McKinleyville, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Division 5:
(13) Bentley at (4) St. Vincent, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
(12) International at (5) Credo, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
(11) Clear Lake at (6) Technology, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
(10) Cloverdale at (7) Sonoma Academy, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Division 2:
(16) Ukiah at (1) Redwood, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
(15) Las Lomas at (2) Casa Grande, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
(13) Antioch at (4) Petaluma, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
(12) Windsor at (5) Livermore, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Division 3:
(15) Campolindo at (2) Maria Carrillo, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
(12) Sonoma Valley at (5) San Rafael, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Division 4:
(1) Cardinal Newman, bye
Division 5:
(10) Credo at (7) Redwood Christian, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
(8) St. Vincent at (9) Upper Lake, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
(2) Cloverdale, bye
