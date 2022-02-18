North Coast Section basketball playoffs: Cardinal Newman girls fall to Bishop O’Dowd

Up until midway through the third quarter, it looked as if a young Cardinal Newman girls basketball team was set to deliver a statement win over powerhouse Bishop O’Dowd in the first round of the North Coast Section Open Division playoffs.

At home, in front of a rowdy crowd, the fourth-seeded Cardinals had controlled the first half and led by 16 points with a little over three minutes left in the third quarter. It had been a dominant effort by the Cardinals in the toughest playoff division in the section, reserved for the top six teams in divisions I-III.

But the cheers and whoops from the Cardinal faithful gave way to grumbles and groans as the fifth-seeded Dragons stormed back in the second half for a wild upset win.

Behind a huge fourth quarter from Cal signee Amaya Bonner, Bishop O’Dowd escaped John Fitzgerald Gym with a 58-54 win to advance to the second round of the Open Division playoffs. Bonner scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to spearhead the comeback.

After a quiet first half, she hit big shot after big shot down the stretch, including a midrange jumper with 45 seconds left that put the Dragons (15-6) ahead by five. She then put the game on ice with a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left.

While Bonner’s late effort was heroic, the Cardinals (21-5) didn’t help themselves with some costly mistakes in the third and fourth quarters that ultimately fueled the run. They allowed 15 offensive rebounds and turned the ball over 15 times, a majority of which all came in the second half.

“The main focus was taking care of the ball and giving up offensive rebounds,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Monica Mertle. “That was really the difference in the game. We also talked about the importance of these types of games -when you have a game of this magnitude, to really take advantage of it because we should have won, we could have won and we didn’t.”

The biggest stretch was the closing minutes of the third and the start of the fourth quarter. The Cardinals, who had opened the game with a 20-4 lead before taking a 27-12 leading into halftime, held their largest lead at 37-21 before a quick timeout with 3:30 left in the third. The Dragons quickly cut the score to 39-29 before grabbing an offensive rebound off a pair of missed free throws that they then converted into a three-pointer just before the buzzer.

The score stood at 39-32 heading into the fourth, the first time the deficit had been single digits since early in the second quarter. The Dragons continued to push the attack and eventually took the lead at 48-47 on a pair of free throws from Emma Mathai with 2:18 left in the fourth. It was the Dragons’ first lead since 2-0 a minute into the game.

Newman answered with a much-needed bucket from Reese Searcy, who finished the game with 15 points, but the Dragons came right back with consecutive baskets to retake the lead and extend it to 52-49.

Bonner’s turnaround jumper with 45 seconds left gave the Dragons their biggest lead at 54-49 before Julia Brunetti converted an and-one layup to cut it back to 54-52 with 30 seconds left. Brunetti also had 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

But with so little time left, Newman was forced to foul and the Dragons went a perfect 4-for-4 down the stretch to complete the comeback.

It’s a stinging loss for the Cardinals, but one that Mertle thinks will help them in the long run.

“My hope, and my message to the girls, is to internalize this so that when we get in that next opportunity to do something great, we finish the job and don’t let it slip away,” she said. “That’s what a young team has to go through.”

Despite the loss, the Cardinals, who had a 15-game winning streak heading into Thursday, will play on. They’ll host No. 6 Heritage in the Open Division consolation bracket at home next Wednesday before opening the CIF NorCal finals the following week. All teams that make the Open Division are automatically qualified for the state playoffs.

“We’re looking forward to that game against Heritage,” Mertle said. “We’re very lucky to be playing at home, especially this time of year. It was great to have fans out here again; it was back to playoff basketball.”