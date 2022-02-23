North Coast Section basketball playoffs: Top-seeded Cloverdale boys toppled

After trailing by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter of their North Coast Section Division 5 semifinal matchup with No. 4 Urban, the top-seeded Cloverdale Eagles had chipped away to tie the game at 54 with 12 seconds left in the game.

They had scored the last eight points over a wild two-minute span but needed one final stop to either send the game to overtime or have a chance at winning at the buzzer.

But Urban’s Jake Rodriguez had other plans. He dribbled the length of the court, slid into the lane and converted a tough layup with six seconds left that gave the visiting Blues a thrilling 56-54 win at Cloverdale to end the Eagles’ bid for a section title.

Cloverdale (25-2) had a chance to tie or win the game after Rodriguez’s layup but was unable to get a final shot off, sending Urban into the section championship game.

“It’s tough,” Cloverdale head coach Jared Greninger said. “Guys that were in at the end were weighing the game a lot. Can’t tell them not to be mad, but at the same time they can’t put it all on themselves.”

Urban wins it. Jake Rodriguez goes the length of the court in 6 seconds and Cloverdale can’t get off a shot on the other end.



Final: Urban 56, Cloverdale 54 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/41viT4rg0Z — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) February 23, 2022

Casey Lemley had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Dylan Muller scored 19 points for the Eagles and played a big hand in orchestrating their fourth-quarter comeback. He had back-to-back steals he converted into layups in the closing minutes to cut into the deficit and had the assist to Joe Faso on the game-tying shot with 12 seconds left.

After a seesaw first half, which saw the Eagles take a 31-27 lead into the break, Urban (17-11) had erupted in the third off the hot shooting of Nathan Rockman, who scored a team-high 19 points. He nearly single-handedly turned a four-point deficit into a 10-point lead for the Blues as he drained four three-pointers, including three straight over one stretch, to finish with 14 points in the quarter.

“That was a tough one,” Greninger said. “Just ball not rolling your way, calls not going your way. It was starting to snowball.”

But Cloverdale righted the ship early in the fourth. They earned three straight trips to the line and knocked down all six free throws to cut the deficit to six. Urban extended its lead to eight in short order, but that would be the last basket the Blues would convert until Rodriguez’s game winner more than three minutes later.

Over those three minutes, the Eagles played arguably their best defense of the game. They dug in on their own end and grinded out possessions, forcing several key Urban turnovers. With 2:50 left, JJ Rodriguez scored from the short corner on the left side, his only basket of the game, to make it 54-48. Moments later, Muller got the first of two steals that he took on the fast break and converted into points. His second came with Urban inbounding the ball at midcourt with 30 seconds left.

After his layup cut it to 54-52, the Eagles were forced to foul, a first for them this season.

“It’s almost March, that’s the first time we’ve had to foul at the end of a game,” Greninger said. “That’s crazy. That’s freaking crazy.”

The strategy worked as Urban missed the front end of the ensuing one-and-one and Cloverdale hauled in the rebound, setting the stage for more heroics from Muller. Out of a timeout, he caught the inbounds pass in stride, took it across half-court unchecked and delivered a dime to Faso under the left side of the hoop. Faso hesitated for a moment, then went up for a contested layup that dropped to tie the game at 54.

But for as dramatic as the final moments were, it would not be the storybook ending that Cloverdale was hoping for.

On the bright side for the Eagles, Tuesday was not the end of their road. As a section semifinalist in Divisions 4-6, the Eagles earned an automatic berth to the CIF NorCal playoffs. They’ll find out their seeding on Sunday, after a few days of practice.

“We need to starting ramping up the intensity going into next Tuesday,” Greninger said. “I can’t say we had the best practice yesterday and we need to have the best practice next Monday, next Wednesday, next Friday if we’re fortunate enough to stay alive.”