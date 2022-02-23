North Coast Section basketball playoffs: West County girls ousted by Alhambra in upset

When it’s not your night, you need everything to hit perfectly.

Unfortunately for the West County High School girls basketball team, the North Coast Section Division 3 semifinal isn’t the place to miss marks.

West County’s 14-point first quarter Tuesday night against visiting Alhambra was a good start, but the road team answered with a 19-point second quarter to lead 31-25 at the half.

West County’s foul trouble in the second half also led to conservative defense that left the visiting Bulldogs with easy paths to the basket, forcing West County into trying 3-pointers in the waning minutes of the game.

Add it all up and it led to a 51-45 upset loss for second-seeded West County to No. 6 Alhambra.

With 4:49 left in the 1st, West County Tigers have a 10-4 lead over Alhambra. Here’s the first basket of the game by Ellie Roan. pic.twitter.com/CKJE9K9hWO — Peter Fournier (@P_Fournier) February 23, 2022

“We just didn’t hit the shots that we’ve been hitting all season long,” West County coach Earl Pasamonte said of the several shots that got inside the rim but never into the basket. “Credit that to them as well.”

West County (23-5) jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter, but shortly afterward the Bulldogs (23-6) went on a 11-2 run from the final few minutes of the first into the start of the second. West County got its first basket of the second as the clock approached five minutes.

In the second half, West County trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead to three points heading into the fourth, but that’s as close as it would get. Alhambra took advantage of West County’s foul trouble to drive to the basket with easy layups on back-to-back possessions.

“We had a hard time getting into a rhythm. We got into foul trouble and we couldn’t get out of that hump,” Pasamonte said. “It was too up and down … Ellie (Roan) got into foul trouble early, so did Alex (Foszcz). We couldn’t get a flow. There was no flow to the game for us.”

Alhambra coach Anthony Ertola knew the key to stopping West County was slowing down Roan and teammate Lucca Lowenberg

Roan led West County with 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Lowenberg finished with 14 points, including 10 in the first half.

“We just knew if we applied a little bit of pressure and not let them get a head of steam, and try and stay in front of them, we could try and control the tempo a little bit and take care of the ball and take good shots,” Ertola said.

West County tried multiple 3-point shots in the closing minutes. Roan hit one with about three minutes left to cut the deficit to four points.

With the double bonus in effect, West County repeatedly fouled Alhambra but couldn’t find another big shot to lessen the gap. The final horn sounded with the Bulldogs booking a ticket to the section championship.

“Any time you got a team that knocks off a No. 3 seed and a No. 2 seed, you better be careful. They’re going to be dangerous,” Pasamonte said of the Bulldogs.

For first-year Alhambra coach Ertola, who took the job in October, his first section title appearance has a lot of meaning.

“They just believed since day one that we could do it,” he said of his team. “And we’ve built and we’ve built and we’ve built and it’s paying off now.”

Alhambra plays the winner of Wednesday’s Moreau Catholic-San Marin game in the Division 3 final this weekend. West County’s season may not be over, as Pasamonte hopes his team will get a CIF NorCal postseason bid.