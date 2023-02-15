In a North Coast Section Division 3 boys soccer game Tuesday night, No. 8 Piner and No. 9 Analy represented Sonoma County in a head-to-head matchup that turned into a defensive struggle.

The visiting Tigers eventually prevailed 1-0 and will move on to the quarterfinals.

Analy’s Charles Kealey scored the game’s only goal in the 42nd minute. After a chaotic 50-50 ball in traffic involving Piner goalie Julian Jimenez bounced to Kealey, the Analy player finished the chance into the open net vacated by Jimenez.

“We played spectacular soccer; Analy just caught us off guard at the end of the first half,” Piner coach Sean Sutherland said. “Analy pressured us very well. They stayed compact in the middle and double-teamed us in the wings. It was really hard to get into a rhythm.”

Analy (11-3-5) will next play at 3:30 p.m. Friday at No. 1 Marin Academy (16-1-1) in a quarterfinal game in which the Tigers will be a substantial underdog.

“Marin Academy will be tough,” Analy coach Peter Meechan said. “They are the best team in our division and have a great history.”

Piner (9-6-3), whose season is over, won possession roughly 70/30 over the Tigers and had a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal. However, Analy got the fortuitous bounce on the game’s critical play, making up for not winning the possession battle.

“We rode our luck a bit and had to bunker down. We just ground it out today. We battled and I am very proud of the boys,” Meechan said. “Piner was very tough. They are a very good team and worthy NBL-Oak champions.”

The Tigers’ victory avenged a 4-1 road loss to the Prospectors in December.

“Congrats to Analy. They disrupted a lot of our play. They are very physical and they play well as a team,” Sutherland said. “We are usually more on target than we were tonight. We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Sutherland said the season was still successful despite the disappointing ending for the Prospectors.

“We came up well short of our expectations, so it stings a little bit more,” Sutherland said. “I’ve never been prouder than I am of this group. I’m really proud of the players; it was a lot of fun to coach them. We accomplished a lot of great things, and it was a phenomenal year.”

Division 2

Host No. 8 Maria Carrillo (8-3-7) started its NCS run with an exclamation point, defeating No. 9 Liberty (11-7-1) of Brentwood 4-1.

The victory propels the Pumas into a quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Friday at No. 1 Las Lomas (19-0-2) of Walnut Creek. Maria Carrillo will be a huge underdog against the undefeated powerhouse Knights.

Against Liberty, the Pumas led 2-1 at halftime and tacked on two insurance goals in the second half. Maria Carrillo got goals from Adrian Gonzalez, Maica Rivas, Jaxon Cho and Ethan Boyd.

“Good effort all the way around,” Maria Carrillo coach Trevor Brady said of his Pumas. “Strong defense from center-backs Cohen Ferrari and Aiden Flanagan.”

No. 11 Santa Rosa (6-4-4) was shut out in a 3-0 defeat against favored host No. 6 Newark Memorial (17-6-1) to end the Panthers’ season.

No. 7 Casa Grande (9-3-6) was upset 1-0 at No. 10 Hayward (14-5-4), closing out the Gauchos’ season.

Division 3

No. 12 Rancho Cotate (5-12-3) was no match for No. 5 Acalanes (14-8-2) of Lafayette, losing a lopsided affair 6-0. The Cougars’ season is over after failing to pull off a major upset on the road against the high-powered Dons.

No. 4 Ukiah (14-2-6) won 3-1 over No. 13 Pinole Valley (16-5-2) and will host No. 5 Acalanes at 7 p.m. Friday.

No. 11 Sonoma Valley (8-3-8) upset No. 6 San Rafael (8-6-5) 3-1 and will play at No. 3 Benicia (16-3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.