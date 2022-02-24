North Coast Section girls basketball: Montgomery comes up short in semifinals

WALNUT CREEK — There’s nothing more costly than losing track of timeouts in basketball, as was the case for the Montgomery High girls team in Wednesday night’s North Coast Section Division 2 semifinal against Northgate.

The Vikings fought back after strong runs by the Broncos turned what had been the visitors’ lead for the better part of the three quarters into a small deficit with the clock slowly running out in the fourth.

Montgomery coach Darryl LaBlue said he had drawn up two plays following a timeout with 14.8 seconds left, but the Vikings couldn’t get the inbounds pass in and someone called timeout.

There weren’t any left.

A technical foul was called. Northgate shot two free throws and got fouled on the ensuing possession, boosting the Broncos’ lead with seconds to play, pulling away to a 53-46 victory and a ticket to the North Coast Section Division 3 championship against Acalanes this weekend.

“I did not tell the kids we were out of timeouts,” said LaBlue, taking responsibility for the breakdown in the final seconds. “I should have told the kids we were out of timeouts. I didn’t do that. That was my fault.”

The final sequence was not indicative of the majority of the game, however.

Montgomery led after one quarter and rallied behind a high-tempo offense to lead by eight points at the half. The Vikings came out of the locker room in the third quarter and padded that lead to 11 points.

And then Northgate woke up.

The Broncos went on a 12-0 run, pulling ahead to a one-point lead — which the Vikings were able to reign back in before the end of the third, heading into the final quarter at a 39-39 tie.

“They took advantage of our defense,” LaBlue said. “They beat us on the drive and we had to come and help. They kicked out to the shooters, who made a couple of 3s.”

And then Northgate went on another charge.

The Broncos charged out of the change-of-quarter break to a 46-39 lead before LaBlue called timeout. The brief stoppage worked as Elle Picard sank a 3-pointer to tie things back up at 46-46 with 2:19 left.

Northgate hit free throws to get the three-point lead that unraveled any chance for the Vikings to tie the game. Montgomery also had a chance to take the lead with four opportunities at the free-throw line but didn’t sink one, thanks in part to Northgate’s crowd, which awakened in the fourth quarter.

“We came all the way back and had free throws to take the lead, but couldn’t convert,” LaBlue said.

Montgomery, which went 13-8 this season, will lose six seniors from this year’s squad. LaBlue doesn’t expect them to make the CIF NorCal tournament.

But he is happy with the way the girls handled a COVID-marred season that has included stoppages in play and injuries.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the kids,” he said. “With all the stuff they had to deal with this year, that all the teams had to deal with this year — to have players missing and then you finally get your team together and then you go through stretches where you don’t play for a while, and then you play — I’m just so proud of the kids.”