North Coast Section playoff roundup: Vikings get trio of wins on Wednesday

The Montgomery boys basketball team began its run in the Division 2 North Coast Section playoffs with a 62-46 win over No. 13 Vallejo on Wednesday.

The Vikings (19-5), seeded No. 4 in the division, were led by Nolan Bessire (23 points) and Donovan Hawkins (13 points). They’ll host No. 5 Alameda (17-7) in the second round on Saturday.

No. 8 Petaluma also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 41-33 win over No. 9 Vintage. The Trojans (17-8) will hit the road for a matchup with No. 1 San Ramon Valley (15-8) on Saturday.

No. 16 Santa Rosa put up a fight against top-seeded San Ramon Valley but came up short in a 66-51 loss. The Panthers (12-14) were within nine at halftime but the Wolves pulled away with a 20-4 run to open the third quarter and never looked back.

No. 10 Cardinal Newman was unable to pull off the first-round upset, as it fell 72-64 at No. 7 American Canyon. Sam Cline led the way with 19 points and Lucas Mauritson added 16. The Cardinals finish the season 15-12 overall.

In Division 4, No. 11 Healdsburg nearly pulled off the upset but dropped a heartbreaker at No. 6 Del Norte 45-44. The Greyhounds (11-13) led most of the game but the Warriors (16-7) hit some late threes to complete the comeback.

Girls basketball

In the Division 2 playoffs, four of the five Sonoma County teams advanced to the second round.

No. 3 Montgomery will host No. 6 Ukiah in the quarterfinals after the Vikings (12-7) beat No. 14 College Park 56-31 behind 11 points from Sydney Rouleau and eight apiece from Elisa Arias and Brooke Jones. The Wildcats (15-11) advanced with a 44-32 win over No. 11 Newark Memorial.

No. 7 Windsor also moved on with a 50-47 win over No. 10 Redwood. Meredith Gilbertson scored 17 points, Maddie West had 11 and Grace Boyle 10. The Jaguars (12-15) will play at No. 2 Northgate (20-5) on Saturday.

No. 4 Casa Grande also advanced, doubling up No. 13 Antioch 60-30. The Gauchos (20-7) will host No. 5 Alameda (12-7) in the quarterfinals.

Girls soccer

Maria Carrillo brought home the win of the night as Cassady Carpenter single-handedly led the No. 8 Pumas past No. 9 James Logan 3-2 in double overtime in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.

Carpenter scored all three of the Pumas’ goals, including the game-winner in the second overtime period. It was the first loss of the season for the Colts. The Pumas (11-4-5) will host their quarterfinal game against No. 16 Granada after the Matadors upset No. 1 Monte Vista in the first round.

No. 6 Cardinal Newman ran away with their first-round game in Division 3, topping No. 12 Sonoma Valley 6-2. The Cardinals (9-5) will play at No. 4 Alhambra (9-4-3) in the second round on Saturday.

In Division 4, No. 3 Sonoma Academy blanked No. 14 International 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. Charlie Lewis broke a scoreless tie seven minutes into the second half before Julia Bilal added two more goals for good measure. Olivia Elliott, Kate Bruntlett and Lizbeth Perez Ruiz all had assists for the Coyotes (16-0-2), who will host No. 6 Piedmont (7-5-5) on Saturday.

Boys soccer

Second-seeded Montgomery edged No. 15 Castro Valley 1-0 in their Division 1 opener on Wednesday.

The Vikings (13-2-5) will host No. 7 California (14-5-5) in the second round on Saturday.

A local matchup is in store for the Division 4 quarterfinals as No. 3 Cardinal Newman and No. 11 Roseland University Prep will square off on Saturday. The Cardinals (7-9-3) advanced with an 8-0 win over No. 14 Salesian, while the Knights (3-7-3) upset No. 6 San Marin 3-2.

For Cardinal Newman, Sammy Abbott and Liam Currie each had a pair of goals, while Jude Stone, Jack Bowman, Lucas Olney and Jacob Patterson each also found the back of the net.