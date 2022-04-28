Notebook: Former Cardinal Newman star Scooby Wright impressing in USFL

Even five years removed from his NFL days, Cardinal Newman grad Scooby Wright is still making plays on the gridiron.

The Windsor native and former all-state linebacker for the Cardinals and All-American at the University of Arizona is suiting up for the Birmingham Stallions of the recently resurrected United State Football League (USFL).

And like he did during his stellar career at Cardinal Newman and Arizona, Wright is still making highlight-worthy plays.

In the season opener two weeks ago, Wright had four total tackles and a strip sack as the Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals 28-24.

After leaving Arizona in 2015 — a year removed from a historic sophomore season where he finished ninth in the Heisman voting — Wright was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 but cut in September.

He played in 13 games in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals in 2016-17 but was waived by the organization in 2018. Over the next two years, he played in the preseason for the New England Patriots and in two separate independent leagues — the Alliance of American Football (AAF) and the XFL, both of which are now defunct.

The USFL is comprised of eight teams. All games are played in Birmingham, Alabama, and broadcast on national TV and streaming services.

The next chance to catch Wright and the Stallions will be this Saturday at 5 p.m. on Fox.

The Cloverdale Little League Majors Division A’s pose after starting pitcher Wyatt Clark (No. 22) threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Healdsburg on April 21. Left to right are Noah Lorenz, Kaige Langston, Sedonah Klain, head coach Jamin Lorenz, Wyatt Clark, Gunner Mack, Owen Tarlton, Patrick Finnegan, Wyatt Plum, Gauge Gladden, Evan Robledo and coach Ryan. Not pictured: Danny Aldopho and Archer Barrett. (Photo courtesy of Sara Lorenz).

Perfection from Cloverdale Little League

Cloverdale starting pitcher Wyatt Clark had a performance for the record books in a Majors Division game against Healdsburg a little over a week ago.

Clark pitched a six-inning perfect game — 18 up, 18 down — with 11 strikeouts on just 75 pitches to lead his team, the A’s, to a 10-0 victory over Healdsburg’s Dodgers.

Gunner Mack helped him out with a home run and three RBIs while Wyatt Plum contributed three hits and an RBI.

NBL sports updates

As the regular season winds down and postseason play nears, North Bay League teams are starting to claim their league title pennants.

The Maria Carrillo boys golf and tennis teams wrapped up their NBL-Oak league titles on Monday.

The final Oak golf match of the league season will be held at Bennett Valley this Friday, while the Redwood finale was taking place at Bodega Harbor on Wednesday.

The league-winning teams will advance to the North Coast Section tournament. The NBL Individual Qualifying Tournament, set to be held on Monday at Rooster Run, will determine which three golfers advance to the NCS Individual Qualifier at Valley of the Moon on May 9.

In tennis, the NBL singles tournament will take place this Thursday and Friday at Santa Rosa High School. The top player will move on to NCS. The doubles tournament will be held next Monday and Tuesday at Santa Rosa.

In swimming, Maria Carrillo captured both the boys and girls titles in the NBL-Oak, while Cardinal Newman won the girls title and Healdsburg the boys title in the NBL-Redwood. The NBL Tournament will take place this weekend at SRJC, starting on Friday with the prelims and concluding Saturday with the finals. The finals are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

And lastly, for track and field, the NBL-Oak champion will be decided on Wednesday when undefeated Maria Carrillo and Santa Rosa face off in the final meet of the league season. The finale in the NBL-Redwood was also set to take place on Wednesday.

All athletes will then compete in the NBL track and field qualifying meet next Wednesday and Friday at Piner for the chance to advance to the NCS championships.

SSU softball keeps on winning

The Seawolves have racked up 12 wins in a row as they enter their final series of the regular season on Friday against Chico State, which is also riding a 10-game winning streak. While both teams have already clinched a spot in the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament next week, the four-game series in Chico could have implications for the conference title race.

SSU (34-14, 22-10) is currently two games behind Chico State (34-11, 24-8) for second place. Cal State San Marcos sits atop the conference standings at 25-7 and 36-8 overall.

SRJC baseball, softball wrap regular season this week

The last chance to catch the SRJC baseball and softball teams in regular-season action will be this Thursday and Friday.

The softball team, which is currently 23-15 overall and 14-8 in the Big 8, closes out conference play with a home doubleheader against Sacramento City College on Thursday. Game 1 starts at 11:30 a.m.

The baseball team, sitting at 25-12 overall and 13-9 in conference, will play at San Joaquin Delta on Thursday before returning home for a game Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The CCCAA playoffs are set to begin next week.

West County boys hoops looking for new coach

The West County boys basketball team is looking a new head coach after Jason Carpenter recently stepped down. He led the varsity squad for the past four seasons following several years coaching the JV team.

West County went 17-10 this season and won the North Bay League-Redwood. It was the program’s most successful season under Carpenter and its first league title since 2016-17.

Interested applicants should contact West County Athletic Director Joe Ellwood at jellwood@wscushd.org.

Sonoma Valley High School is also looking to fill a vacancy for a freshman volleyball coach. If interested, contact Athletic Director Mike Boles at svhsathletics@sonomaschools.org or varsity head coach Brian Perkins at sonomadragonvolleyball@gmail.com.

