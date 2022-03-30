Subscribe

Notebook: Jolette Torres, Casey Aikman named North Bay League Wrestlers of the Year

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 29, 2022, 9:11PM

NORTH BAY LEAGUE WRESTLING HONORS

Boys

Wrestler of the year

152 — Casey Aikman, Sr., Ukiah

First team

106 — Chase Claassen, Fr., Windsor

113 — Nikolas Gonzalez, So., Ukiah

120 — Austin Fredrickson, Jr., Windsor

126 — Vincent Tyrrell, So., Ukiah

132 — Isaiah Rubio, Sr., Montgomery

138 — Yahir Martinez, Jr., Ukiah

145 — Kaeden Timmins, Jr., Windsor

152 — David Monk, Sr., Montgomery

160 — Logan Bruce, Fr., Maria Carrillo

170 — Jett Brazil, Sr., Ukiah

182 — Carter Erickson, Sr., Piner

195 — Henry Meyer, Jr., Ukiah

220 — Lestat Cisneros, Jr., Ukiah

285 — Jack Bednar, Sr., Ukiah

Second team

106 — Tilio Conti, Fr., Maria Carrillo

113 — Bradley Harbaugh, Jr., Maria Carrillo

120 — Kymani Capri, So., Ukiah

126 — Domonik Mertens, Sr., Windsor

132 — Kenji Jimenez, Jr., Ukiah

138 — Zach Claassen, Sr., Windsor

145 — Chris Cervantes, Jr., Elsie Allen

152 — Syrus Olvera, So., Rancho Cotate

160 — Waylon Scarbrough, Sr., Ukiah

170 — Jesus Anguiano, Sr., Healdsburg

182 — Martin Calderon, Sr., Ukiah

195 — Marquez Deneiliom, Jr., Elsie Allen

220 — Jake Gifford, Sr., Rancho Cotate

285 — Thomas Shaw, So., Windsor

Honorable mention

106 — Hayden Quinleven, So., Rancho Cotate

113 — Jose Rosales, So., Elsie Allen

120 — Emmanuel Gaspar, Jr., Maria Carrillo

126 — Cody Denson, Jr., Rancho Cotate

132 — Bryan Arrieta, Jr., Elsie Allen

138 — Xavier Carranza, Jr., Elsie Allen

145 — Brayton Bartlett, Sr., West County

152 — Adan Maxwell, Sr., Maria Carrillo

160 — Ryan Hesz, Sr., Santa Rosa

170 — Ethan Stanley, Sr., Windsor

182 — Wyatt Babson, Sr., Elsie Allen

195 — Michael Turk, So., Montgomery

220 — Conner Contreras, Jr., Windsor

285 — Will Lantz, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Girls

Wrestler of the Year

170 — Jolette Torres, Jr., Windsor

First team

101 — Yerlin Cruz, So., Ukiah

106 — Autumn Walker, Jr., Ukiah

111 — Bianca Nelson, So., Rancho Cotate

116 — Miako Pizzorno, Fr., Windsor

121 — Bianca Santini, Fr., Windsor

126 — Noelle Alexander, So., Maria Carrillo

131 — Audrey Lanzit, Jr., Ukiah

137 — Larissa Maccario, Sr., Windsor

143 — Jasmine Vo, Jr., Santa Rosa

150 — Makenna Tobie, Fr., Ukiah

160 — Vanessa Tepale, So., Ukiah

170 — Olivia Djuve, Sr., Rancho Cotate

189 — Samantha Maki, Sr., Ukiah

235 — Rebbekkah Westmoreland, Sr., Windsor

Second team

101 — Azul Galvin, Fr., Windsor

106 — N/A

111 — Arianna Groves, Sr., Windsor

116 — Rikki Vargas, Fr., Maria Carrillo

121 — Jordin Walsh, Fr., Rancho Cotate

126 — Jennifer Vazquez, So., Ukiah

131 — Kathryn Acevedo, Jr., Elsie Allen

137 — Diana Olvera, So., Ukiah

143 — Sammy Patton, So., Windsor

150 — Yaretzi Garcia, Sr., Windsor

160 — Lily Maruffo, Sr., West County

170 — N/A

189 — Rawni Self, So., Windsor

235 — N/A

Honorable mention

101 — N/A

106 — N/A

111 — Tiffany McFarland, So., Maria Carrillo

116 — Rocio Fuentes, So., Ukiah

121 — N/A

126 — Val Moto, Jr., Windsor

131 — Cheyenne Sittingeagle, Sr., Rancho Cotate

137 — Mia Aquino-Cardenas, Fr., Montgomery

143 — Yareth Garcia, Jr., Elsie Allen

150 — Jordyn Seaman, Fr., Cardinal Newman

160 — Valerie Martinez, Fr., Windsor

170 — N/A

189 — N/A

235 — N/A

Windsor’s Jolette Torres and Ukiah’s Casey Aikman received one final recognition for their stellar wrestling campaigns this past winter.

Torres, a junior, was named the North Bay League Girls Wrestler of the Year while Aikman, a senior, took home the same honor on the boys’ side.

Aikman, who wrestled at 152 pounds, led the Ukiah boys to the NBL team title this year and helped the Wildcats win their third straight Redwood Empire Division II NCS Duals title. He also won the NCS title in 152 pounds and finished just short of a medal at the CIF state meet. He finished his senior season ranked No. 5 in California for his weight class.

Torres, who wrestled at 172, also won an NCS title this season and helped the Jaguars capture the NBL girls team title before making a run in the consolation bracket of the CIF state meet.

Tougher road for SRJC baseball

After a resounding open to the season, the Bear Cubs have come back down to Earth as we approach the midway point of conference play.

As of Tuesday, the Bear Cubs are 15-9 overall and sixth in the Big 8 standings at 5-6. They have won their last two games — including a four-hit, 10-strikeout complete game from Tyler Stasiowski last Thursday — but had their most recent game at American River scheduled for Monday postponed due to inclement weather.

The Bear Cubs came in at No. 24 in the latest state baseball poll released on Tuesday, down eight spots from the last poll.

A few individuals of note are Stasiowski, an Analy grad, and Jared Sundstrom, a Point Arena grad. Stasiowski is currently third in the state in strikeouts with 63 in 53⅓ innings. His five wins are also second-best in the Big 8 Conference.

Sundstrom is currently second in the conference in batting average (.417) and first in home runs (six). He also leads the Bear Cubs in hits (40) and is second in on-base percentage (.529).

SRJC returns to action with a nonconference doubleheader against Reedley at San Joaquin Delta on Thursday.

SRJC softball hitting stride

Winners of 10 of their last 12 games, the Bear Cubs were ranked as the No. 12 team in the state ahead of their Big 8 game against San Joaquin Delta on Tuesday.

SRJC has won three straight, is 17-8 overall and third in the conference standings at 8-3.

Rancho Cotate grad Kaylee Drake is leading the Bear Cubs offensively with team highs in hits (31), doubles (nine) and home runs (four). Her home run total is also third best in the conference and her 22 RBIs are tied for the team-high with fellow Rancho Cotate grad Carmen Haugen.

Drake and Haugen are also the Bears Cubs’ top two pitchers this season. In 19 appearances, Drake is 9-4 with eight complete games, a 3.21 earned run average and 53 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched. Haugen boats a 4.01 ERA, a 3-2 record with two complete games and 20 strikeouts in 45⅓ innings.

After their games vs. San Joaquin Delta, they’ll host Cosumnes River in a doubleheader on Saturday.

SSU softball streaking

After an up-and-down start to the season, the Seawolves are playing their best softball of the year.

The Seawolves have won eight games in a row and are now 22-13 overall and third in the California Collegiate Athletic Association at 14-10.

They’ll enter the Tournament of Champions at CSU-Stanislaus on Friday coming off back-to-back four-game sweeps of Humboldt State and San Bernadino last week.

Senior catcher Jordyn Martinez earned CCAA Player of the Week honors for her efforts over that span. She went 10 for 18 with a pair of triples, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. She’s now tied for second in the conference in RBIs with 30 and is second on the team with a .371 batting average.

Junior outfielder Anna Zoia-Buescher, a former Montgomery and SRJC standout, currently leads the team in hits (38) and batting average (.400).

Senior pitcher Camille Rodriguez also played a big role in the Seawolves’ recent hot streak, going 3-0 over the week with two complete-game shutouts. In her 18 scoreless innings, she allowed 11 hits and struck out nine to earn her second CCAA Pitcher of Week honors of the month.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

