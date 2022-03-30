Notebook: Jolette Torres, Casey Aikman named North Bay League Wrestlers of the Year

Windsor’s Jolette Torres and Ukiah’s Casey Aikman received one final recognition for their stellar wrestling campaigns this past winter.

Torres, a junior, was named the North Bay League Girls Wrestler of the Year while Aikman, a senior, took home the same honor on the boys’ side.

Aikman, who wrestled at 152 pounds, led the Ukiah boys to the NBL team title this year and helped the Wildcats win their third straight Redwood Empire Division II NCS Duals title. He also won the NCS title in 152 pounds and finished just short of a medal at the CIF state meet. He finished his senior season ranked No. 5 in California for his weight class.

Torres, who wrestled at 172, also won an NCS title this season and helped the Jaguars capture the NBL girls team title before making a run in the consolation bracket of the CIF state meet.

Tougher road for SRJC baseball

After a resounding open to the season, the Bear Cubs have come back down to Earth as we approach the midway point of conference play.

As of Tuesday, the Bear Cubs are 15-9 overall and sixth in the Big 8 standings at 5-6. They have won their last two games — including a four-hit, 10-strikeout complete game from Tyler Stasiowski last Thursday — but had their most recent game at American River scheduled for Monday postponed due to inclement weather.

The Bear Cubs came in at No. 24 in the latest state baseball poll released on Tuesday, down eight spots from the last poll.

A few individuals of note are Stasiowski, an Analy grad, and Jared Sundstrom, a Point Arena grad. Stasiowski is currently third in the state in strikeouts with 63 in 53⅓ innings. His five wins are also second-best in the Big 8 Conference.

Sundstrom is currently second in the conference in batting average (.417) and first in home runs (six). He also leads the Bear Cubs in hits (40) and is second in on-base percentage (.529).

SRJC returns to action with a nonconference doubleheader against Reedley at San Joaquin Delta on Thursday.

SRJC softball hitting stride

Winners of 10 of their last 12 games, the Bear Cubs were ranked as the No. 12 team in the state ahead of their Big 8 game against San Joaquin Delta on Tuesday.

SRJC has won three straight, is 17-8 overall and third in the conference standings at 8-3.

Rancho Cotate grad Kaylee Drake is leading the Bear Cubs offensively with team highs in hits (31), doubles (nine) and home runs (four). Her home run total is also third best in the conference and her 22 RBIs are tied for the team-high with fellow Rancho Cotate grad Carmen Haugen.

Drake and Haugen are also the Bears Cubs’ top two pitchers this season. In 19 appearances, Drake is 9-4 with eight complete games, a 3.21 earned run average and 53 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched. Haugen boats a 4.01 ERA, a 3-2 record with two complete games and 20 strikeouts in 45⅓ innings.

After their games vs. San Joaquin Delta, they’ll host Cosumnes River in a doubleheader on Saturday.

SSU softball streaking

After an up-and-down start to the season, the Seawolves are playing their best softball of the year.

The Seawolves have won eight games in a row and are now 22-13 overall and third in the California Collegiate Athletic Association at 14-10.

They’ll enter the Tournament of Champions at CSU-Stanislaus on Friday coming off back-to-back four-game sweeps of Humboldt State and San Bernadino last week.

Senior catcher Jordyn Martinez earned CCAA Player of the Week honors for her efforts over that span. She went 10 for 18 with a pair of triples, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. She’s now tied for second in the conference in RBIs with 30 and is second on the team with a .371 batting average.

Junior outfielder Anna Zoia-Buescher, a former Montgomery and SRJC standout, currently leads the team in hits (38) and batting average (.400).

Senior pitcher Camille Rodriguez also played a big role in the Seawolves’ recent hot streak, going 3-0 over the week with two complete-game shutouts. In her 18 scoreless innings, she allowed 11 hits and struck out nine to earn her second CCAA Pitcher of Week honors of the month.

