Notebook: SRJC baseball team opens with wins

The Santa Rosa Junior College baseball teams opened its 2022 campaign with a two-game sweep of Chabot, winning the first game 5-3 on Friday and the second 8-7 on Saturday.

Connor Charpiot lead the Bear Cubs offense on Saturday by going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Jack Gallagher added a home run.

On Friday, the Bear Cubs broke the game open early with a four-run second inning and went on to win 5-3. Casa Grande grad Zane Bennett went 2 for 4 and delivered the big hit, a two-run home run. Analy grad Colton Lomanto also went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Fellow Analy grad Tyler Staciowski picked up the win on the mound, striking out six with four hits and one earned run allowed in five innings. Maria Carrillo grad Bryce Cannon struck a pair in one inning of work to earn the save.

Cloverdale boys keep unbeaten streak alive

With their 59-53 overtime hoops win over Fort Bragg on Friday, the Eagles now have their longest winning streak in over a decade.

In the 2008-09 season, they won 21 straight games. They also have winning streaks of 16 and 18 games since the 2004-05 season.

But even at 19-0 overall and 9-0 in the North Central League I, the Eagles aren’t even halfway to the school record of consecutive games won.

During the Craig McMillan era in the early 1980s, Cloverdale at one point won 49 straight games. That’s the ninth-longest streak in state history, per records from CalHi Sports.

Cloverdale will look to keep its undefeated season alive with three more league games this coming week. It’ll be at Clear Lake on Tuesday, then play host to St. Helena and Middletown on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Sonoma Valley hoops star commits

Sonoma Valley boys basketball star Dom Girish announced on Friday that he had committed to Colorado School of Mines, a Division II NCAA program, to continue his playing career.

Girish, a 6-4 senior guard and a four-year varsity starter, has been one of the most prolific scorers in Sonoma County during his prep career for the Dragons. In 91 games, he has career averages of 17.5 points, 2.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game and has shot 47% from the field, 41% from three and 81% from the free throw line.

He averaged a career-best 24.7 points per game as a junior last season and scored a career-high 41 points in a game against Casa Grande.

This season, he’s averaging 22.7 points, 7.3 rebound and 2.2 steals per game on 54% shooting and has the Dragons tied for first in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 6-1 and 13-7 overall.

SRJC men’s basketball drops first conference game of year

The Bear Cubs put their 11-game winning streak on the line Saturday night with Diablo Valley coming to town but fell 90-77 for their first Big 8 conference loss of the year.

It had been over a month since the Bear Cubs (14-6, 7-1) last lost a game. Their winning streak began just before their Kris Kringle tournament in mid-December. Since then, they’ve been the best team in the Big 8 Conference, winning their first seven games with an average margin of victory of 20 points per game.

Four players are averaging double-figures in scoring. Shannon Ferguson leads the pack at 14.9 points per game with Aaron Porcil (14.3) and former Casa Grande standout Garrett Siebels (14.3) not far behind. Windsor grad Riley Smith rounds out the crew at 10.6 points per game with a team-best 6.1 rebounds.

The Bear Cubs also checked in at No. 15 in the most recent state rankings.