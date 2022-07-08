Novak Djokovic faces ‘rested’ Nick Kyrgios in pursuit of 4th Wimbledon title in row

Three of the remaining singles players at Wimbledon are playing in the first Grand Slam final of their lives.

Then there’s Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian star advanced to his eighth Wimbledon final of his legendary career Friday, doing so with a comeback victory over Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who was overwhelmingly favored by the supercharged Centre Court crowd.

Norrie opened by winning the first set, 6-2, but Djokovic roared back 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to Sunday’s final with a chance to win the championship for a fourth year in a row.

Djokovic surely will be the crowd favorite in the final against the combustible Nick Kyrgios, playing in the first major final of his career.

Earlier Friday, Kyrgios called the prospect of a final against Djokovic “mouthwatering.” The two have faced each other just twice, both in 2017 on hard courts, with Djokovic failing to win a set.

Kyrgios didn't have to play a semifinal match. That was scrubbed when Rafael Nadal withdrew the night before because of an abdominal injury.

In theory, Kyrgios would be especially well rested for the final, but …

“I had shocking sleep last night, to be honest,” he said Friday. “I probably got an hour’s sleep just with everything, like the excitement. I had so much anxiety. I was already feeling so nervous, and I don’t feel nervous usually.”

It was 15 years ago that Djokovic played in his first major final, against Roger Federer in the 2007 U.S. Open. Federer won in straight sets to win that championship for the fourth consecutive time.

“I can’t really recall the sensations I had,” Djokovic said. “But, of course, I was overexcited. I didn’t really feel too much pressure to win the match because for me it was already a huge achievement reaching the finals. Of course, most of pressure was on Roger to win because he was expected to win, he was the favorite to win.”

He acknowledged this situation is similar, even though he was 20 at the time, seven years younger than Kyrgios is now.

“That helps him because he’s more mature mentally, he has more years in his legs on the court, and more matches, big matches,” Djokovic said. “Actually, he’s a big-match player. If you see his career, the best tennis he’s played is always against the top guys. That’s why we all respect him, because we know what he can come up with.”