Nuggets' DeMarcus Cousins fined $15,000 for kicking towels into stands

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 26, 2022, 2:39PM

NEW YORK — Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands during Game 4 of Denver's first-round playoff series against Golden State, the NBA announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Cousins returned to the bench after getting called for a personal foul with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ 126-121 home victory on Sunday.

Cousins finished with 10 points. Denver avoided a sweep with the win. Game 5 is Wednesday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

