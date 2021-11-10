Oakland A’s season ticket holders revolt after hiked prices

Margie Kahn fell in love with the Oakland A’s in 1988. The voices of broadcasters Lon Simmons and Bill King lured her into the fandom before the A’s World Series title and success that followed swayed her to buy a season ticket in 1991.

Though three decades as a season ticket holder, the A’s leanest years far outweighed the franchise’s triumphs. A move to Southern California to take care of her ailing mother limited her baseball-watching time, too. But her fandom never wavered: Kahn always made sure to renew her season tickets.

But doubled season ticket prices for 2022 without any explanation from A’s management was the final straw for Kahn, 70, who called her longtime ticket representative at the A’s and said she would not renew.

“Please refund the money because I’m not supporting this team,” she told them. “I’m tired of being treated like this.”

Kahn isn’t the only A’s fan upset at the extreme price hike for season tickets. Amid the team’s disappointing spiral out of postseason contention in 2021 and front-office threats to relocate the team to Las Vegas, season ticket holders received an email in September asking fans to renew their seats at hiked prices for up to double the cost of their pre-pandemic season tickets.

Tickets for a single game in her section 217, the second deck behind home plate, used to re-sell for $30 before the pandemic, Kahn said. With new pricing, she would have to sell them for $60 in 2022 — a price her frequent buyers said they wouldn’t consider paying to watch games at the Coliseum.

Adding salt to the wound, the Sept. 22 email asked fans to renew by Oct. 1 — just over one week later — for a chance to watch a game in a complimentary suite and a free Matt Olson jersey.

“Matt Olson jersey? Are you kidding?” Kahn said. “Matt Olson might not even be with the team in April.”

The sting of a hiked price only worsened when the team she stood by for three decades couldn’t provide any explanation for the staggering costs. It didn’t match up with team president Dave Kaval’s overzealous commitment to transparency and the fan experience in years past; Kahn offered feedback during Kaval’s open office hours years ago. Now he’s gone silent when the fans need an explanation.

“He used to say, ‘I’ll bring a hot dog to your seat if you aren’t happy;’ now he won’t say anything,” Kahn said. “I felt taken advantage of, and not respected as a longtime fan over 30 years. It feels like the front office and management has turned their backs on season ticket holders. I’m a business owner myself — couldn’t double my rates without explanation without assuming my clients would leave. And I don’t think they care.”

Kaval remains silent on the matter. No one from the A’s front office has responded to requests from the San Jose Mercury News to explain the hike in season ticket costs.

Representatives Kahn spoke with could only offer up boilerplate acknowledgment of her frustrations. No explanation. Kahn recalled the first-class service the A’s provided her when she was looking into buying her season tickets in 1991 — they ushered her, umbrella in hand, through the rain to the seat right behind the home dugout. Kahn was mesmerized by the sparkling field and views. It was in that seat that she’d meet some of her dearest friends.

Her loyalty didn’t seem to mean much now. Word is out that the roster will look much different in 2022, with little chance familiar or new names will draw more fans to the ballpark. And with the status of the Howard Terminal ballpark proposal unresolved, Kahn’s wish to hold a place in line for season tickets at their new digs seemed to be just wishful thinking. She couldn’t keep up the one-sided relationship any longer.

“I’m frustrated; I love the team and players and it’s really sad. I feel really sad that it’s come to this,” she said. “I can’t remember the last time ownership opened his wallet to sign a prime free agent.”

Kahn says that within her group of A’s fan friends, at least seven season ticket holders won’t renew their seats because of poor treatment and high costs, either. Some other A’s fans, though, kept their seats out of love.

“As much as I was mad (about costs), in 2020 I felt empty not being at the Coliseum,” longtime season ticket holder Will MacNeil said. “A part of my heart was ripped out ... if I need to pay more to be at the ballpark, I’d be there.”

Some renewed their season tickets out of fear of team relocation.

“I’m so mad, but at the same time, who knows how many years I have left to watch them?” said longtime season ticket holder Bryan Johansen. “Even though I believe (Howard Terminal) gets done ... you never know.”

Even after opening up to fans at full capacity, Coliseum crowds this year ranked among the smallest in decades. The team fought, unsuccessfully, for a postseason spot, rarely before more than 10,000 fans. Hope in the franchise is waning, and those crowds will, too.

“I’m not giving up on the team, but it’s time. It ran its course,” Kahn said. “It’s sad to say, and I never thought I would say that. I don’t know what to feel. I don’t feel happy or relief. I feel sad and disappointed, let down at their lack of communication and lack of desire to communicate. I would like to know some of the reasons behind the decision.”