Offbeat honors: From NFL’s best play to its weirdest incident

The Associated Press will hand out its individual NFL awards on the night before the Super Bowl in Tampa. Until then, here are some off-the-beaten track honors to consider.

Best game

In Week 9, the first professional matchup of Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray lived up to the hype. The two young quarterbacks traded pinpoint passes, timely scrambles and other big plays in a dazzling show of the league’s future. Miami won 34-31. Tagovailoa led a 93-yard drive to tie it before Jason Sanders made a 50-yard field goal. Arizona’s Zane Gonzalez missed a 49-yarder that would have tied it.

Runner-up: There’s lots of support for Baltimore’s last-second shootout win at Cleveland in Week 14. For drama, it’s a good choice. For football, not so much. Was it the Big 12 we were watching? Or simply touch football with no defense? Exciting, yes. Classic, nope.

Worst game

Some day, the league will learn to keep the Lions off national TV. In Week 16, they got a Saturday afternoon matchup with Tampa Bay. Lowly Detroit lost to Tampa Bay 47-7 — the game wasn’t that close. If the Buccaneers showed no mercy and left Tom Brady in after he threw four touchdowns in the first half, they might have broken the NFL record from when Washington scored 72 points against the Giants in 1966.

Runner-up: Pretty much anything involving the Jaguars.

Best celebration

Get a look at the Colts’ Nyheim Hines doing his best Simone Biles imitation, not only in the end zone but on his way to it, against Detroit.

Runner-up: Aaron Rodgers’ simple “I LOVE GOLD” declaration after running for a touchdown against Carolina.

Worst celebration

New York Jets fans’ reaction to their team breaking its winless string by beating the Rams in Week 15 — removing any chance to draft Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

Runner-up: All of those preening-for-the-sideline-videoboard shows when a penalty erased the big play.

Best play of the year

Hail Murray, naturally. When it comes to desperation heaves, so much must go right. Some of it didn’t on this one at the end of Arizona’s “miracle” victory over Buffalo. Kyler Murray nearly got knocked down. He had to scramble left. And DeAndre Hopkins had to outjump three defenders — all in as good a position to grab the ball as he was. He did, and the highlight will be shown forever.

Runner-up: Not everything that happens in Vegas stays there. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 34-yard pass to Mack Hollins while being dragged down by his face mask set up a winning field goal in Week 16 with 1 second remaining, putting Miami on the verge of playoff qualification.

Worst play of the year

Of course this category includes the awful Jets. With New York on the verge of its first victory on Dec. 6 against Las Vegas, ahead 28-24 lead with 15 seconds left, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams inexplicably called an all-out blitz. Derek Carr read it, lofted a pass for Henry Ruggs III, who zipped passed rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — who had no safety help — for a 46-yard touchdown and the win. Williams was fired the next day.

Runners-up: Dallas’ fake punt on fourth-and-10 at its 24 down four points early in the fourth quarter against Washington. It flopped, and Washington scored on the next play to trigger a 21-point quarter on Thanksgiving.

And Giants QB Daniel Jones tripping over his own feet at the end of an 80-yard run.

Most improved player, offense

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan.

It would be fair in September to say, “Who?” Tonyan made his third season a breakout year. Through 15 games, he has 50 receptions, 568 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s been an added piece Rodgers desperately needed. Tonyan previously had 14 catches.

Runners-up: Las Vegas WR Nelson Agholor, Buffalo QB Josh Allen, Carolina WR Robby Anderson, Arizona TE Dan Arnold, Indianapolis RB Hines, Detroit TE T.J. Hockenson, Dallas TE Dalton Schultz, Cleveland G Wyatt Teller, Washington TE Logan Thomas.

Most improved player, defense

Arizona LB Haason Reddick, finally placed in the right position on the outside, has become a force, has 12½ sacks and plays the run well. Good timing for the 2017 first-round draft pick who becomes a free agent after the season.

Runners-up: Carolina DE Brian Burns, New Orleans DE Trey Hendrickson, New England CB J.C. Jackson, Atlanta LB Foye Oluokon, Tennessee DT Jeffery Simmons, Rams CB Darious Williams.

Most disappointing player, offense

We’re being harsh here, perhaps, but after a record-setting 2019 in which Saints receiver Michael Thomas won top offensive player honors, he has been hurt, testy, even uncooperative and seemingly disinterested at times. We get the feeling Thomas, if healthy, could make this choice look foolish in the postseason.