Nevius: Offseason full of questions awaits Warriors

After their overtime loss to Memphis Friday night, the Warriors’ coaches and players had barely stepped off the floor when they were hit with questions.

What about next year? What changes will be made to the roster? How good can you be next season?

Which is kind of funny, because the Warriors basically spent the last 20-some games answering those questions.

The 16-6 run to end the regular season salvaged what had been a roller-coaster year. Just ask Steve Kerr.

“They made the season really meaningful over the last couple of months,” Kerr said.

And make no mistake, it wasn’t just us untrained observers who couldn’t figure this team out.

Nine-year veteran Kent Bazemore said after the play-in game defeat that “early in the year we were bottom-feeders, basically. No real identity.”

Ever-candid Draymond Green was even more blunt.

“There were times when I felt like this team wanted to quit,” he said. “When it felt like there was no hope.”

Kerr righted the ship by tossing away the standard NBA coaching manual. He went to a “eight is enough” rotation, playing a small-ball lineup of players Kerr trusted. They settled into a doughnut offense — no center. They whirled and cut around the floor, showcasing the genius of Steph Curry.

And they won. The message couldn’t be much clearer.

This is how we play. This is how we have won championships. This is who we are. The once and future Warriors.

However, there’s a problem.

It is not sustainable.

“Look,” said Curry. “We played eight guys for damn near 22 games.”

And, said Green, “I was freakin’ exhausted.”

Remember, as others have pointed out, if Kerr only played eight guys, that meant there were five healthy guys on the bench who never even took off their sweats.

That says something about your roster questions right there. In crunchtime, win-or-go-home, Kerr didn’t trust any of them for a minute of playing time. (Still waiting to hear the Eric Paschall story. He played 19 minutes a week ago and went 4-of-5, but was DNP after that.)

It seems pretty obvious that there are going to be changes at that end of the bench. Even Curry referenced it. Asked if the team can be successful going back to the old Warriors’ style, he replied, “Of course we can ... with the right roster.”

Getting bigger is a must. We know Kerr is all about small ball, but not the entire game. You can’t stand and watch players like Memphis’s Jonas Valanciunas play volleyball under the rim, tipping one offensive rebound after another into the hoop.

GM Bob Myers frankly admitted they were looking to add size when they drafted James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick last year.

Wiseman has the length and the athleticism, but his enthusiasm for rebounding is questionable. You have to wonder if he will ever be a fit for the Warriors’ system — especially when the team took off on that season-ending spurt while he was injured and out of the lineup.

The team has made several attempts to get bigger over the years — here’s a Boogie Cousins name-check. But the best fit they had was Andrew Bogut, who was not only an imposing big body but a deft and willing passer.

The Warriors won a championship in 2015 with Bogut at the center and he returned the next year to help them to a record-setting 73-win season.

Wiseman may well turn into an All-Star player. But it is hard to imagine him becoming Bogut-like.

Meanwhile, we will hear much about the Warriors’ multiple draft choices, including two first-rounders. But as Kerr often says, “You win in this league with veterans.”

And you acquire veterans with trades and free-agent signings. This franchise has gone big before; no reason to think they won’t do it again.

And finally, just a word about what won’t change. Steph Curry has been a daily amazement for years. This year, double- and triple-teamed every game, he won a scoring title. And, by the way, Bazemore spilled that Curry has been doing all this with a fractured tailbone, not a bruise.

It is possible we will never see anyone like him again.

If there is a story to this season, it is how Curry continued to drive this team, to keep it together and energized.

Green went on and on about how Curry “grew as a leader,” and how that was “the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen from him.”

He’s the face and voice of the franchise. He’s a multiple MVP and probably deserves another this year. He’s a thoughtful interview subject and politically aware.

He’s also still, after all these years, an endearing goofball. Before the Memphis game, the cameras caught Curry at the free-throw line with a circle of players around him. He took one big step, then underhanded the ball a good 30 feet in the air.

It hit the floor in front of the rim, bounced up, kissed the backboard and — as his teammates went nuts — went in.

Of course it did.

