SAN JOSE — Simone Biles, one of the greatest gymnasts of all time who stepped away from the sport to focus on her mental health after the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, is coming to San Jose.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist will join another all-around Olympic gold medalist, Sunisa Lee, among 147 of the country’s best gymnasts who will compete in the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships from Aug. 24-27 at the SAP Center.

“It is very difficult to get this event because of the cities that want it,” said John Poch, executive director of the San Jose Sports Authority. “We’re thrilled to have it the year before the Olympics. Athletes have to be at their peak now because trials are next year.”

The event in San Jose will determine both men’s and women’s individual apparatus national championships. USA Gymnastics will also announce its national teams after the competition, though Olympic rosters will not be set until after trials next year, just before the 2024 Summer Olympics take place in Paris.

Biles, 26, made her triumphant return to the sport last weekend in the suburbs of Chicago, where she dominated a stacked field that included four members and two alternates from the U.S. team that competed in Tokyo.

Biles won the event, the U.S. Classic, by a whopping five points, creating about the same distance between her and the second-place finisher as the distance between second and 17th.

“She’s the GOAT (greatest of all time),” Stanford women’s gymnastics coach Tabitha Yim said. “I don’t think anybody disagrees with that. She’s always been very confident. I think she takes a lot of pride in her position as a role model and a voice for the athletes in the sport. She’s handled it with grace.

“To see her come back with such a force — she was incredible at the Classic. I don’t think anyone ever doubted her ability. But she looks even stronger than before.”

There had been some uncertainty over Biles’ future in the sport after she withdrew a quarter of the way through the 2021 Olympic team final while citing a case of the “twisties,” a mental block that can cause gymnasts to lose themselves in midair.

She then withdrew from three of the four individual finals, including the all-around final, where she was considered a favorite to become the first two-time all-around gold medalist since 1968.

In her hiatus, Biles has become an advocate for mental health.

Asked why she decided to return to the sport, Biles told CNBC last weekend, “this time I’m doing it for me, I worked a lot on myself, and I believe in myself a little bit more.”

Biles, who recently married Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, has not yet said if she plans to compete in the Olympic Games next summer.

“I know everybody is just like — when you get married, they ask you when you’re having a baby,” she told the New York Times last weekend. “You come to Classics, they’re asking you about the Olympics. I think we’re just trying to take it one step at a time.”

There are still tickets available for the competition in San Jose, although Poch warned that gymnastics events held in San Jose in both 2012 and 2016 sold out and tickets could be difficult to come by later on.

“This is one of the first major steps on the path to Paris,” Yim said. “I hope people get out there and check it out. Anyone who goes is always in awe of the physicality, the strength, the mental strength, the power, the grace that gymnasts represent. I think it’s really inspiring.”

The competition will be televised nationally on NBC affiliates.

Brody Malone, the men’s 2022 U.S. national champion who just finished a decorated career at Stanford, will be unable to compete due to an injury, but there are 11 gymnasts with Stanford ties who qualified.

The event is expected to boost tourism in the city while also bringing in an additional 2,000 people as part of the USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show, which will run concurrently at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.