Pablo Sandoval signs with Atlantic League's FerryHawks following release from Giants

Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval has agreed to a contract with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the independent Atlantic League, nine days after he was released from a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants.|
NEW YORK — Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval agreed to a contract Saturday with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the independent Atlantic League, nine days after he was released from a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Sandoval, 37, hit .250 with two RBIs in 28 spring training at-bats for the Giants, the team he helped to World Series titles in 2010, ‘12 and ’14.

A fan favorite nicknamed Kung Fu Panda, the two-time All-Star was last in the major leagues in 2021 when he hit .178 with a .302 on-base percentage, four homers and 11 RBIs in 69 games with Atlanta.

Sandoval has a .278 batting average, .330 on-base percentage, .443 slugging percentage, 153 homers and 639 RBIs in 1,380 career games while primarily playing third base.

