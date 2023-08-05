Pac-12 collapse: 12 strategic blunders that led to conference’s doom

The morning after, devastation.

“Gut-wrenching stuff,” one Pac-12 administrator noted.

“So damn sad,” offered another.

The 108-year-old conference, which produced sports luminaries ranging from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and John Elway to Annika Sörenstam, Phil Mickelson, Jackie Joyner Kersey, Reggie Bush, Karch Kiraly, Sabrina Ionescu and Barry Bonds — not to mention a second baseman named Jack Roosevelt Robinson — will cease to exist next summer, at least in any recognizable form.

Eight of the existing schools will join other conferences following a mass exodus on a surreal Friday that changed the college sports landscape forever.

USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are headed to the Big Ten.

Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado are departing for the Big 12.

Only Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State remain — if they choose to hang around.

The Pac-4 cannot exist. The conference would need at least two more schools to reach the membership requirements set by the NCAA. Plans will evolve over the coming days and weeks. Eulogies will be offered through the spring, ahead of one more full season of football competition awaiting all 12 schools.

For now, let’s address the T-Rex in the room: How in the name of Bill Walton did this happen?

The collapse occurred over a 12-hour stretch Friday but was, in fact, 12 years in the making — 12 years of strategic miscalculations, 12 years of presidential arrogance, 12 years of missed opportunities, 12 years of wounds at once self-inflicted and thrust upon the conference from afar.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff bears immense responsibility for the collapse, but not all of it. Not close to all of it.

Here’s a 12-step path to destruction that began early last decade and continued through the extinction event this week.

The Tier 1 contract

In the spring of 2011, then-commissioner Larry Scott signed a groundbreaking, $3 billion contract with Fox and ESPN to televise the Pac-12’s top football and men’s basketball games (i.e., Tier 1 broadcast rights). There was only one problem: The deal spanned 12 years and had no escape clause late in the term, according to a source. The Pac-12 was locked in until 2024, which proved to be two years too late.

The Pac-12 Networks

After signing with ESPN and Fox, Scott received approval to create a media company fully owned by the schools, complete with first-rate production, one national network and six regional feeds. But in expanse and expense, the Pac-12 Networks far exceeded the value of the content they delivered. The result was an ongoing struggle for distribution and revenue that would hinder the schools for 12 years.

The greatest whiff, of course, was the lack of distribution on DirecTV — a fatal flaw rooted in the business model: DTV was willing to partner with the Pac-12, but at a cheaper price than other carriers paid. Because of the so-called ‘Most Favored Nations’ clause in the distribution contracts, Scott would have been forced to drop the subscription price for every partner if he lowered the number with DTV, thereby wrecking what slim profits existed.

Outflanked by the Big Ten

In the spring of 2016, Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany finalized a new media rights contract that was surprisingly short in duration. It expired after just six years, in the summer of 2023 — one year before the end of the Pac-12’s agreement with ESPN and Fox. That allowed the Big Ten to beat the Pac-12 back into the market and, eventually, dangle an offer in front of USC and UCLA.

Scott’s losing scorecard

In July 2018, following a disastrous bowl season for the Pac-12, Scott addressed reporters and brushed aside the results on the field. “The scorecard we think matters … is academic and athletic success across all sports,” he said. The comment exemplifies the ethos, shared by Scott and the presidents, that Olympic sports were as important as football. However inspiring and high-minded, the approach had zero basis in reality on the front lines of college athletics. Scott should have been all about football, all the time.

Refusing ESPN’s offer

In late 2018, ESPN approached Scott and offered to take over distribution of the Pac-12 Networks and sign the conference to a long-haul Tier 1 media deal, according a report in the Sports Business Journal several months after the fact. Scott and the presidents declined the lifeboat, preferring instead to maintain full control of the struggling networks under the presumption that they would be worth a fortune when the distribution contract cycle expired in 2024. Had the conference linked arms with ESPN back then, the resulting long-term contract would not have offered USC and UCLA an escape hatch to the Big Ten.