Pac-12 football: Cal gets highest preseason poll ranking ever, Stanford moves up

Here are the results of the Pac-12 football media’s preseason poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Pac-12 football experts are envisioning bigger things out of Cal and some improvement from Stanford, according to the results of the annual media poll released Wednesday.

Cal, which is expecting a conference-high 18 starters to return from an 8-5 season, has been picked to finish second behind preseason favorite Oregon in the North Division. The Bears had never been predicted to finish as high as second since the conference went to two divisions in 2011.

Meanwhile, Stanford will be the presumed fourth-place finisher in the North after winding up in last place a year ago.

The Cardinal is coming off a 4-8 season, the worst in coach David Shaw’s 10-year career and the school’s worst season since 2007, when it also went 4-8 in Jim Harbaugh’s first year.

Oregon was the overwhelming choice by the 38-member media panel to win the North as well as the Pac-12 conference championship game on Dec. 18. The 12th-ranked Ducks, the only nationally ranked team in the conference, received 35 first-place votes and the Bears received the remaining three.

USC was installed as the favorite to win the South as the Trojans received 32 first-place votes. Arizona State was picked to finish second in the South, followed by Utah, which earned four first-place votes.

The media has successfully selected the conference champion in 31 of the last 59 polls.

The Pac-12 will kick off its seven-game, conference-only schedule on Nov. 7. Each team will play five division games and one cross-division game before Dec. 18. The two division winners will meet that day in the conference championship and the remaining schools will face another cross-division opponent to finish out their respective seasons.

Cal and coach Justin Wilcox open their season at home against Washington on Nov. 7. Stanford will travel to Eugene to face the conference-favorite Ducks that same day. As per the conference’s COVID-19 protocols, no fans will be allowed to attend any Pac-12 games this season.

Because Pac-12 and school officials decided on Sept. 24 to start the season in November rather than the spring, the conference’s schools will be eligible for the College Football Playoff as well as the traditional bowl games.