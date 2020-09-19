Pac-12 puts off decision on fall football until next week

The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors met Friday to be presented options for staging a fall football season, but put off any decision until next week.

“The Pac-12 CEO Group had an informative and productive meeting earlier today,” the group said in a statement. “We plan to reconvene this coming Thursday, September 24, to make a decision regarding possible return to play prior to January 1. The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports will continue to be our number one priority in all of our decision making.”

Since the Big Ten changed course on Wednesday after initially postponing fall sports because of the pandemic ― setting a late October start for football ― there was new momentum for the Pac-12 to do the same.

The Mountain West is trying to start its season as well and there even is some movement in the Mid-American Conference toward reconsidering a fall season.

“The board has asked for a plan,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said. That conference’s university presidents will meet next week.

The Pac-12’s medical concerns about playing through the pandemic have been eased by the conference earlier this month securing rapid, daily COVID-19 testing for all its schools. This week brought more good news. State and local authorities in California and Oregon signaled they would be willing to ease COVID-19-related restrictions that have made it nearly impossible for six Pac-12 teams to prepare for a football season.

There is still work to be done with health officials, but things are moving quickly enough that the Pac-12 is hopeful it could start a season that allows its teams to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The four playoff teams are scheduled to be selected Dec. 20.

“We feel we’ve got a responsibility to our student-athletes and our programs to explore that possibility. So that’s what we’re doing,” Commissioner Larry Scott said.

Cal and Stanford are working to receive clearance for the return of full contact, full-squad practices and formulating safety plans that will be acceptable to local health officials, the San Jose Mercury News reported Friday.

The Bay Area teams are hoping for the same approval their peers in Southern California received earlier this week, when Los Angeles County announced it would not impose restriction on USC and UCLA that are more severe than those of the state.

In Santa Clara County, where the 49ers have been practicing for weeks, Stanford must submit a proposal to the public health department.

“The state orders and guidelines permit collegiate contact sports only if there is an approved safety plan,” Jeff Smith, the Santa Clara County CEO, told the Mercury News on Friday. “The County PHO (Public Health Office) is currently awaiting such a plan proposal from Stanford.”

The Mercury News also reported, citing unidentified sources, that the Pac-12’s athletic directors were targeting Oct. 31 to start football season. Scott declined to confirm the report or go into any details about potential models for a season.

The Big Ten’s plan is to start an eight-games-in-eight-weeks regular season the weekend of Oct. 24, with a championship game on Dec. 19.

The Pac-12 presidents’ meeting was originally scheduled to address basketball. The NCAA set a Nov. 25 opening date for the season. Scott said there is optimism the Pac-12 will start basketball season at the same time as the rest of the country, for the same reasons football could return this fall.

Thompson, whose league includes three California schools, said he has been in frequent contact with Scott.

Another immediate concern for both the Pac-12 and Mountain West is wildfires raging in California and Oregon that have led to unsafe air quality in some areas. The Seattle Mariners had a series this weekend with the San Diego Padres moved to Southern California.

The Mid-American Conference, which was the first FBS league to postpone its fall sports season, indicated earlier in the week it was still focused on a winter/spring season. But some MAC players have followed the lead of their peers in Power Five conferences by pushing for a fall season on social media.

Kent State coach Sean Lewis also called for the conference to revisit the decision to punt on a fall season.

Before Friday’s meeting, Scott would not make predictions about what his bosses would do, but said the Pac-12 is not operating in secrecy.

“We’ve tried to be very deliberate and very transparent,” Scott said. "The major concerns and obstacles have now been cleared.“