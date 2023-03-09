Pac-12 tournament: Stanford advances, Cal ousted

LAS VEGAS — Brandon Angel’s double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds led a balanced attack that lifted 10th-seeded Stanford to a 73-62 win over seventh-seeded Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

Angel followed up two free throws with a jumper that gave the Cardinal a 53-40 lead and they stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way.

Harrison Ingram added 15 points for Stanford (14-18), which advances to face second-seeded and eighth-ranked Arizona on Thursday. Maxime Raynaud and Spencer Jones both scored 12.

Branden Carlson scored 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Utah (17-15), which has lost six straight. Gabe Madsen scored 13 and Lazar Stefanovic 10.

Utah made three-straight shots, pulling within 58-48 on a Stefanovic 3-pointer with six minutes left That was the first time in the second half the Utes made consecutive shots, but Jones quickly responded with a 3-pointer.

The next time Utah made consecutive shots, Carlson made it 70-60 at the 1:20 mark, but Angel made two foul shots and Ingram one.

Stanford had an 11-point lead on two possessions in the middle of the first half but the Utes answered with an 11-2 run, starting and ending with a Madsen 3-pointer, to cut it to 22-20. Jones then had a three-point play and 3-pointer in scoring seven-straight points and the Cardinal got it back to 10 until Carlson hit a 3-pointer to in the close seconds to pull Utah within 34-27.

The teams split close games during the regular season, with the road team winning.

Washington State rolls past Cal

TJ Bamba scored 17 points, DJ Rodman had 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 5 seed Washington State extended its winning streak to seven with a 69-52 victory over 12th-seeded Cal on Wednesday in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

It was the second straight season Washington State beat Cal in the opening round of the conference tournament. The Cougars (17-15) will look for their second straight win over the fourth-seeded Ducks on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Washington State gained some separation midway through the first half after going on a 13-2 run, with five points from Rodman, for a 27-13 lead. Jabe Mullins added 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and the Cougars led 35-21 at halftime despite shooting 39% from the floor.

Mullins scored five straight points during an 8-0 run that put Washington State ahead 53-32 with 8:48 left. Cal scored 10 unanswered points to cut it to 53-42 before Andrej Jakimovski ended Washington State’s four-minute field-goal drought with a 3-pointer. The Cougars led by as least 12 points the rest of the way.

Mullins finished with 11 points and Jakimovski and Mouhamed Gueye each scored 10 for Washington State. Bamba, coming off a career-high 36 points against rival Washington, was 6 of 13 from the field.

Rodman had 10 points and six rebounds in the first half and Washington State outrebounded Cal 24-14 with a 10-3 edge on the offensive glass. The Cougars finished with 43 rebounds compared to 29 for Cal.

Monty Bowser, averaging just 3.4 points per game, scored a career-high 19 points for Cal (3-29). Lars Thiemann added 10 points.

Cal ended the season on a 16-game losing streak, with its last victory coming Jan. 6 against Stanford.