I’d like to think the 49ers fans were compassionate Sunday. They were quiet. They were respectful. You don’t boo a train wreck. You don’t kick the cane out from under someone. And you certainly don’t laugh when someone falls into an open manhole. So they shut up. Niners fans are sensitive that way. At least for now.

Stunned to silence and by a thought that kept rolling around in their heads like caroming marble - How can one think Super Bowl after a game like this? How can one dismiss this effort as an oh-well and a shrug? One could be if you favor short-term memory loss.

One also could take a sedative. In this case, the Xanax is a couple of numbers - Only five of the 16 teams in the NFC have winning records. Further comfort: The two best teams in the NFL are in the AFC, the Bills and the Chiefs. So there is strength in mediocre numbers.

Will the above paragraph make one forget the 49ers were outplayed and out-coached Sunday? Will the above paragraph make one forget Jimmy Garoppolo is still the 49er quarterback? Will it matter if Christian McCaffrey stays healthy and exceeds expectations and becomes the best running back the 49ers have had since Roger Craig?

When McCaffrey entered the game in the first quarter, frankly, it was the game’s highlight. He gained 10 and nine yards in his first two carries. He was cheered as if he was a conquering hero and oh that if things could be that simple. His running style is pure slash, a dart. McCaffrey sees a hole as well as anyone, able to slide here and there in a blink, an uncommon gift. He’s a singular entertainment. No one in the league is like him and as he learns the offense and remains healthy McCaffrey is a popcorn experience all to himself.

However, the NFL is a top-heavy quarterback-guided league. Running backs don’t lead teams to the Super Bowl. Running backs augment quarterbacks, making the job easier for the guy taking the snap. McCaffrey, unfortunately, doesn’t take the snaps. Garoppolo does.

When youngster Trey Lance was lost for the season with a broken ankle against the Seahawks, some thought - in a backhanded way - it was a blessing. The prevailing assumption: The 49ers were destined to go to the Super Bowl and, with so much pressure from such expectations, might be better to have a guy who has already been there, Garoppolo.

Conveniently ignored in that assumption was the reason why Garoppolo became expendable, why Lance was drafted to replace him. Jimmy G has this unnerving tendency in every game to throw at least one God-awful pass in a crucial situation that will make even a bald man try to pull out his last remaining follicle.

With 1:32 left in the second quarter, the 49ers had a third and three on the Kansas City five-yard line. The 49ers were still in the game, trailing only 14-13. Score a touchdown here and the momentum swings to San Francisco.

The ball is snapped. Running back Jeff Wilson runs a slant on the right. A Kansas City linebacker fails to cover. Wilson is wide open. It will be the easiest score Wilson will ever have as a professional, untouched as he goes to the end zone.

Garoppolo doesn’t see Wilson, he doesn’t even look his way. Garoppolo’s looking to his left, obsessed with finding his All-Pro, George Kittle. It’s a logical, obvious thought. Kansas City thinks so too. The Chiefs have Kittle surrounded in the end zone. Garoppolo throws a duck, feeling the pressure, about to get hit.

The duck could wobble to Wilson and be caught, the man is so free of encumberments. Kittle, however, is surrounded as if it’s the Secret Service protecting a high-ranking politico. Kansas City cornerback Joshua Williams intercepts the pass thrown short.

Garoppolo threw his obligatory head-scratcher. Later, with 9:31 left in the fourth quarter, with hope however faint, he scrambled from the pocket by running into a sack - running TOWARD two defenders. “I’m not sure where he was going,” said Fox analyst and ex-NFL tight end Greg Olson.

Not gifted with agility and foot speed Garoppolo is a sitting duck. He is comforted, however, that the 49er defense played so poorly they all but made everyone forget him.

The top-ranked defense in the NFL gave up 529 yards of offense. The Chiefs averaged 9.1 yards a play. They averaged 16.9 yards per pass. The 49ers blew coverages, especially in the secondary. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes felt little pressure and threw for 5,345 yards. Oops, sorry. It was only 423 yards and only three touchdowns.

Kansas City roamed the 49er secondary so free it seemed the Chiefs were playing with 12 men on offense. It was odd, to watch the replays and see Kansas City receivers break left and, inexplicably, 49ers defenders stand and watch, as if in wonder.

It’s no disgrace for Mahomes to shred defenses. He can move. He is not a monument. He throws passes from every angle, although he has yet to throw a pass between his legs. He has a field of vision second to none. He buys time better than any quarterback.

Unfortunately, this game was a Super Bowl preview. Going toe-to-toe would be a big reveal. Unfortunately, it was more of a toe-kicking a tin can. After the game, one Chiefs player said of his offense: “It was like playing Madden.” He was speaking of the video game. He didn’t act surprised his team could do that. Rather he was amused, by the absence of a threat.

Now what? The NFL is bottom-heavy right now and there’s some solace in that. But the Rams are next week. The season is at stake. If the 49ers bonk that one like this one, they will be 3-5 at the midpoint and will feel fortunate the game is in Los Angeles.

If it was in Santa Clara, 49ers fans may lose their gift of tolerance. No one wants to boo a train wreck.

