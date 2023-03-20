In the end, with their careers nearing conclusion, the Hall of Fame NFL quarterback rarely exits to hosannas and palm fronds. He doesn’t ride off into the sunset. Rather, he is dragged off into it. Like Aaron Rodgers is now.

“They’re going to have to peel the uniform off me,” Joe Montana said once about how long he wanted to play. The position is that addictive. The fame, the fortune, the team dependency on it, it is that clasp of charisma that takes hold of the man who takes the center snap.

So the premier NFL quarterback doesn’t surrender easily and he’ll squeeze every minute from his career as if it’s a wet towel on its way to being dry. Even if it means embarrassment. Even if it means suffering in the most ignominious ways - a roster afterthought, only there to be used in emergencies.

Johnny Unitas rode the bench in San Diego. Joe Namath assumed the same position in Los Angeles.

It could be that simply bad luck crumbles healthy bodies. Brett Favre banged his head on an icy field, the concussion was the last snap he ever took. Terry Bradshaw’s chronically injured right elbow wore down his spirit and his body.

It could be the numbers that got them into the Hall of Fame but, in the end, the numbers couldn’t even qualify as ordinary. Fran Tarkenton led the NFL in interceptions (32) in his last year. Dan Fouts had his lowest passing yards in 13 years in his final season, throwing 11 more interceptions than touchdowns in his last two years. In his last season, Dan Marino had his fewest passing touchdowns (12) of any season and the fewest passing yards in 17 years.

Quite simply, it could be obsessed with proving someone wrong, which Montana did when the 49ers kicked him to the curb. Montana went to Kansas City and led the Chiefs to their first postseason appearance in 22 years. Even made the Pro Bowl.

Maybe it’s the need to feel the love. How else to explain Tom Brady’s retirement-unretirement? Feeling the love as the best NFL quarterback in history, quite possibly, can only be matched by the adulation showered on a movie star, like on another Tom, Cruise.

The ending of a quarterback’s career in the NFL rarely provides the plot line of a Disney movie. Truth to tell only two quarterbacks can claim an exit to be envied by all.

The final games for Peyton Manning and John Elway were Super Bowl victories. These guys didn’t just ride off into the sunset. Angels shooed away the horse and carried them off on their gossamer wings, Manning and Elway left as they arrived, their star still firmly attached. No smudge did they suffer. No humiliation. No confusion. No conflict. No awkward moments or silences or explanations.

Not Aaron Rodgers. If Manning and Elway represent the dream exit full of fanfare and a marching band, then what Rodgers is going through is the very antithesis of that. No hosannas here. No big group hugs or Valentine's hearts. Nothing to show that Rodgers has anything other than deep-seated antipathy for the team and franchise in which he blossomed as a star.

Rodgers was a 10-time All-Pro as a Packer. Won a Super Bowl. Was the MVP of that Super Bowl. A four-time NFL MVP. Was a quarterback on The 2010s All-Pro team. All that and Rodgers played in Green Bay where the fans love their Packers like they love their bratwursts. If you’re a Packer you never have to buy a meal there. If you’re a Packer the only way you’re unhappy in Green Bay is if you go out of your way to be unhappy.

In that respect, Rodgers has no peer. On the Packer Happy To Be Here Love Meter, Reggie White is on one end. Rodgers is on the other. A little over a year ago Rodgers campaigned for the firing of General Manager Brian Gutekunst. He complained about the moribund Packer offense. He spent much of the time grumbling. He reacted to criticism of his behavior with a certain petulance usually reserved for uppity toddlers who have been told to leave the sandbox.

That Rodgers was on his way out of Green Bay was a given. What was not a given was this: Rodgers was expected to behave as an adult. The Packers should have seen this coming. Rodgers did lie last year about being vaccinated. Aaron Rodgers likes Aaron Rodgers. The rest was fine print.

So, surprise, surprise: Rodgers announced he was leaving and signing with the New York Jets. The funny thing, Rodgers forgot to tell the Packers. Not so funny result: Packers management is now in a stare-down with Rodgers and the Jets. After all those years of Rodgers complaining, the Packers are totally fine with doing nothing and letting Rodgers twist the spit.

Rodgers said he wanted his pal, wide receiver Allen Lazard, on the Jets. Fine, said New York. We want Aaron to be happy. So they signed the above-average but not sensational Lazard to an astounding $44 million contract. Only problem: Rodgers is still under contract at Green Bay.

A very bright man, Rodgers should have known to keep his public mouth shut about the Jets until after the deal. He has now backed himself and the Jets into a corner. That the Packers are letting Rodgers twist is understandable. Green Bay is through catering. That Green Bay will try to savage the Jets and ask for high draft picks. That will be the gamble. Not for Green Bay but for New York.

Rodgers is 39. He was not an All-Pro last season. The road is ending for him. Yet the Jets haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1969. They are desperate. How desperate? How lucky do you feel, sucker?

This all makes for a nice soap opera and a television sitcom: “Self Love Is Never Having To Say You’re Sorry”. What happens next? Thumb wrestling? Coin flips? Rock, paper, scissors?

Who knows? What we do know is this: Aaron Rodgers has become common, not exceptional. This is how a premier quarterback typically ends his NFL career. Unceremoniously. No palm fronds and hosannas here. Just a wish: Hurry up Aaron and let’s get this over with. A sentence, unfortunately, we have uttered too many times already.

