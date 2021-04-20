Padecky: Former 49ers’ QB Alex Smith is a Hall of Fame human being

The temptation is irresistible. We want to believe. Sometimes we need to believe. A genius athlete, capable of sending 60,000 people to their feet chanting his/her name, must be as remarkable off the field. Almost as if it’s guaranteed by a heavenly power, a sports hero has a cloak that covers all, and so it must be, for who wants to root for a jerk.

It was the week before Super Bowl 47 in New Orleans and I kept waiting for Alex Smith to be a jerk. I was waiting for Smith to get testy. Smith had lost the quarterback job to Colin Kaepernick that season. In the media scrum, Smith was being blitzed — by questions, not linebackers.

The same questions kept coming. Kaepernick got your job, Alex; how upset are you? After all, you didn’t lose it, you were concussed. Isn’t life unfair, Alex? How angry did you get? Shouldn’t you be starting the Super Bowl for the 49ers? The same questions kept coming, as if they were the same soldiers storming the beach, refusing to be repelled.

“I have a dream,” a text from Mike Shumann began, then the KGO-TV sports anchor. “I dream Colin Kaepernick got hurt in the game and Alex Smith came in and won the Super Bowl for the 49ers. It would be poetic justice.”

Smith blushed. Professional athletes do a lot of things, but they don’t blush. He didn’t say a word in response. He just blushed. That was his answer. I stayed silent. I waited for the media scrum to scrum away. I waited until everyone left before I said what I felt had to say.

“Alex, I have a son and I want him to grow up to be just like you.”

I was amazed I said such a thing, as I’m sure Smith was as amazed to hear it. He blushed again. He looked down. He didn’t say a word. I made him uncomfortable. I was uncomfortable. I probably violated some sacred canon of journalism to keep my distance but I would never take it back.

Smith retired from the NFL on Monday after 16 seasons, and even the most encrusted Scrooge among us wouldn’t deny him applause. Make no mistake, this is not just another retirement. Most athletes who retire do it because their talent has left them. Smith still could play. Teams were courting him. We knew why.

They know how Smith tutored Kaepernick. He didn’t sulk in anger. They know what happened to him in November 2018, when that injury came close to costing him his leg, when he worked not just to walk but to play again. If you haven’t seen it, please screw up the courage and see ESPN’s “Project 11,” a documentary that will define “courage” better than any dictionary.

Smith and his family not only authorized but participated fully in its making. That horrific injury, the pictures, the physicians’ candid comments, the emotion that linked each and every frame — Smith didn’t hide. Didn’t complain. Didn’t curse the heavens or bad luck. Rarely has an athlete exposed himself openly to the worst moments of his life in painful but honest, gripping detail.

Smith did not gain financial independence in allowing that film; he made about $200 million in his career. Smith did not make the film because he wanted people to know the suffering he underwent; many stories already had been published detailing the complexities. Smith also did not make the film knowing he would play in the NFL; many times, it appeared he would need the leg amputated.

Smith made the film to show how much the ultimate team game meant to him. It was his identity, how he grew because of it, how he learned to cope with adversity, how the friendships he made will last a lifetime.

It was his pattern. Smith didn’t complain, though he had five offensive coordinators in his first five seasons with the 49ers. He didn’t moan when the then-overmatched San Francisco head coach Mike Nolan would insinuate Smith was nursing an injury. He didn’t pout when that concussion robbed him of a surge that hinted of a promise fulfilled. He didn’t cry woe-is-me when Kaepernick bumped him down in San Francisco or when Patrick Mahomes did the same thing to him in Kansas City. And he certainly never sought sympathy from that devastating injury. Rather, Smith visited military hospitals to talk to veterans and how they handled their battlefield wounds.

The NFL should recognize what they have here. The Ed Block Courage is awarded each year to a player on each NFL team who displays tenacity in the face of formidable obstacles.

Now is the time for The Alex Smith Award to be given to one NFL player annually. It doesn’t require an explanation. Just the name “Alex Smith” is the definition. He played in eight games after the injury. He was 5-1 as a starter.

Smith was a good but not a great quarterback. There have been a lot of good quarterbacks. Not all of them were great human beings. Smith is, a first ballot Hall of Famer in that regard. His play might have been inconsistent at times, but he never was. He never abandoned who he was. He never gave in to pity when he had so much opportunity to do so. His body might have been frail at times, but his mind wasn’t.

A long time ago life ripped that protective cloak from him, that cloak all famous people wear, that cloak, once removed, might embarrass its owner. Not this time. This time we saw grace, humility, tenacity. We saw the exceptional, so exceptional a father wanted his son to be like Alex Smith, and it had nothing to do with playing football.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.