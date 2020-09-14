Subscribe

Padecky: Ali was right, athletes aren’t here just for our amusement

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 14, 2020, 4:07PM
Muhammad Ali was telling us something about athletes 53 years ago, but we didn’t hear, we didn’t listen. We certainly didn’t understand. Ali refused to fight in Vietnam, went to prison for it and lost his most productive years as a boxer to a principle.

From the outside looking in, that’s what most of us saw. Ali sacrificed a lot for a belief. He didn’t want to fight and was clear about it: “I ain’t got no quarrel with them Viet Congs.” Some applauded his stance, some cursed and that was the end of it. That’s as deep as it went.

An even a larger statement was missed.

Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) boxer speaking in an undated photo with Howard Cosell, at left. (AP Photo)
Ali was telling us he was not a dancing bear in a circus, out there just for us to cheer his amazing physicality. He was something much more than that. He was a human being. He had a mind and he used it for more than finding his opponent’s weakness with his fist. Ali used it in a way so many found reprehensible at the time, but that was his American right.

Yes, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier 20 years earlier, but his task was to keep his cool, which I still consider the most amazing athletic accomplishment of the 20th century. Robinson turned the other cheek when so many wanted to smash it.

Ali didn’t turn the other cheek. He was as gifted an orator as a dancer in the ring. He spoke but we missed the point. Now, 53 years later, it’s painfully obvious that athletes are still wearing the “For Our Amusement Only” sign around their necks.

In an interview last week Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott said he was fighting depression and anxiety over the suicide of his brother, Jace, in April. “I couldn’t sleep,” Prescott said. He called it his “inner struggle.”

FOX gasbag Skip Bayless responded by saying he had no sympathy, that Prescott was the Cowboys’ leader and needed to act like one. It was a sign of weakness, said the gasbag. How could he lead men with an attitude like that?

Initially I interpreted it as a ratings hustle. Makes good television. Lack of compassion, mixed with a dollop of stone-cold, always attracts a crowd. And then I found out what happened to Los Angeles Clippers’ forward Paul George in August.

George said the pandemic and the NBA bubble in Florida that encased the players made him anxious and depressed. Charles Barkley, who should know better but occasionally has a brain spasm, didn’t buy it. Didn’t think the privileged NBA player with millions in the bank should feel what the rest of America is feeling. Said Barkley of NBA players: “We’re never in a dark place.”

By that statement, Charles, you have just shown you are.

Former NBA player Raja Bell doubled down on George.

“Keep that crap to yourself,” said the former Warrior. “Nobody wants to hear it.”

Actually, I would prefer Bell apply those two sentences to himself, taking the hint from Abraham Lincoln: Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.

The fame, the money, the mansions, the boats, the private jets, the protective crew, the television commercials braying about car insurance, how much more insulation does one person need? Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes just signed a contract that, unless he suddenly turns into JaMarcus Russell, is worth half a billion dollars.

So why in the heck would Mahomes link arms with his teammates and the Houston Texans players before their game last Thursday to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement? Doesn’t Mahomes realize how lucky he has it? Obviously he doesn’t, otherwise the players wouldn’t have been booed the way they were by the crowd in Kansas City. What possibly could Mahomes have been thinking?

“Just shut up and dribble,” said another television gasbag, Laura Ingraham, to LeBron James when James voiced his support for BLM this summer. According to Ingraham’s interpretation, James’ comments were “barely intelligible ... ungrammatical.” Ingraham left the impression that it’s a wonder LeBron can even dress himself.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JULY 30: LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers in a Black Lives Matter Shirt kneel with their teammates during the national anthem prior to the game against the LA Clippers at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Clearly the Dancing Bears are making some of us nervous. They are not staying on script. We watch sports to escape reality, not to be reminded of it, so goes the chant. The front page of a newspaper reminds us of man’s failings and the sports page reminds us of man’s accomplishments, so goes another long-dead idiom. The long-dead Avery Brundage ran the Olympics like a Russian dictator, treating politics like an unwanted uncle crashing a family Christmas — get the bum outta here.

Keep it simple. That’s how we like our heroes and their heroic acts. Like Ronnie Lott. Because he didn’t want to miss the opening of the Niners’ 1986 season, the Hall of Famer had his pinkie finger amputated rather than have a steel pin inserted which would have required a much longer rehabilitation process.

Lott was as tough as they come and his decision became the stuff of legend, celebrated as the quintessential act of a true warrior. After all these years, if asked for a singular memory of Lott, people very well may first mention the pinkie amputation.

San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott (left) is congratulated by teammate John Taylor after intercepting a pass from Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer, and then running for a 58-yard touchdown during the 4th quarter of their NFC playoff game in Candlestick Park, Saturday, Jan. 6, 1990, San Francisco, Calif. The 49ears defeated the Vikings 41-13. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
What isn’t as well-known is what Lott told the Associated Press after the surgery: “I tried to laugh it off but I felt sick (looking at it). I tried to stand up but I broke out into a cold sweat. It was just a total shock. I thought, ‘Oh man, I should have put a pin in it’. We are losing the compassionate side of sports. If I ever become a coach I hope I never lose sight of the fact that players are people. They feel. They have emotions. I could have all of Eddie DeBartolo’s corporations and it isn’t going to buy me a new finger.”

While the gasbags will scoff, the preceding paragraph is the heroic part of Lott’s Lost Finger story. Of course, those words have become lost over time. They don’t fit the heroic narrative. Warriors don’t talk like that. True warriors bypass emotion, hesitation, regret. True warriors are blunt instruments, especially the ones who play football.

True warriors can’t be linebacker Chris Borland. Borland had a sensational rookie season in 2015, leading the 49ers in tackles. But Borland surprised everyone after the season when he announced his retirement. “I don’t think it’s worth the risk,” said Borland, citing concern over brain trauma.

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2014, file photo, San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Chris Borland (50) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
Borland was acting like a complete human being, not a single-minded vessel of mayhem and destruction. He was thinking of his future. He was thinking outside of his sport — where he will spend most of his life. Ali would have been proud of Chris Borland.

Ali would have been proud of Prescott and George and James and Lott and the Arms Across America, which is what it felt like watching the Texans-Chiefs linking up. Athletes are not in front of us anymore just for our amusement. While their talent and their money may separate us from them, they otherwise are like us in every important way.

They have spouses, parents, children, friends. They have had or certainly will have numbing loss in their lives. When the baby cries, they’ll hear it. When they cry, their body will feel it. The money will never take away the pain of cancer, suicide, Alzheimer’s. Money is not insulation from real life. Just ask a Kennedy.

Athletes are a reflection of our times. They are giving us more to admire than long passes, long home runs and long jumpers. Whether we choose to listen and to comprehend, that’s still to be seen. And while some of us are taking their time to decide, they should pack a lunch. This is going to take awhile.

To comment write bobpadecky@gmail.com.

