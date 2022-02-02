Padecky: American dream just the starting point for Tom Brady

It’s the American dream — that’s how it’s been pitched to us. America, the land of opportunity. Work long enough. Work hard enough. Apply yourself. Maybe even catch a break. Go chase the American dream. Chase nirvana.

That’s what is so interesting about Tom Brady. The American dream is chasing Tom Brady. Tom Brady has made the American dream an introductory offer. Start with the basic concept of job security, happy family, paid-for house in the ʼburbs, at least two nice cars. Maybe even hallucinate and get that summer house by the lake and the country club membership.

If you’re Brady, however, that preceding paragraph describes the lifestyles of his landscapers, his security personnel, the guy who does his taxes. Brady has taken the American dream and delightfully overreacted, to the point it’s hard to comprehend, like how many angels can play guitars while dancing on a Cheeto.

Brady announced his retirement from professional football Tuesday. It was accompanied and will continue to be accompanied by more fanfare and commentary than the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. Yes, Tom Brady is more important than any ol’ stinking Super Bowl. Why? There’s been 55 Super Bowls already. There’s only one Tom Brady.

There will be only one player in NFL history, says the prediction here, who will make more in retirement than he did playing (except for maybe O.J. Simpson). Brady’s net worth now is somewhere between $300-375 million, depending on which financial consultant is trying to make the biggest headline.

Get ready, folks. Tom Brady the Pitchman will be everywhere at anytime. He’ll be courted and wined and dined like a head of state. People might be wearing his shoes, brushing with his toothpaste, washing their clothes in the Tom Brady-approved detergent.

After all, this is the greatest player in America’s favorite sport. The NFL already owns a day of the week (Sunday) and now it also represented by the most celebrated athlete in American sport.

Yes, Brady is bigger than Michael Jordan. MJ was the best at his profession, but there have been many look-alikes to take up space since he retirement, like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Tiger Woods has too much baggage to challenge Brady; car crashes and police photos tend to lower the love. And Babe Ruth is dead.

Brady is squeaky perfect. There’s only one blemish on him, more like a momentary sunburn, really. Brady was suspended for four games during Deflategate, in which he was punished for deflating footballs to gain a better grip.

After 15 Pro Bowls, seven Super Bowl titles, 84,520 yards passing and 624 passes thrown for touchdowns, getting docked four games for deflating a football causes as much damage to his reputation as getting hit in the face with a cream puff at a bachelor party.

Performance-enhancing drugs aren’t in his case file. No bizarre and combative Aaron Rodgers opinions to whack him on the side of the head. No throwing hundred-dollar bills at strippers or a video of hitting a woman in the elevator. Damn guy didn’t even dance in the end zone or on the star at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium.

Tom Brady may talk with his mouth full. He may change lanes without signaling. He may only leave $20 in the church offering plate. He may be responsible for even more scurrilous behavior, like forgetting to clean the kitty litter.

Oh, well. I finally have accepted Brady is a more successful quarterback than Joe Montana. I covered the Montana years and I have held onto those memories like a life preserver. Once, no one thought there could be a better quarterback than John Unitas.

But all sports evolve for one reason or another. Equipment, strategies, money — all of that can change the tempo and presentation of a sport. So along came Joe and he was the G.O.A.T. That someone would come along and outdo the great Montana? Never.

Evolution, however, doesn’t wait and ask permission. Tom Brady came along and distanced himself from Montana and Unitas and everyone who took a snap. So now, the theory goes, some day someone will come along and surpass Tom Brady.

When pigs fly.

When monkeys change my oil and filter.

When politicians tell the truth.

Brady is a statistical anomaly, we can start right there. According to statista.com, the average career life span for an NFL quarterback is 4.44. Don’t know how they came up with all the fours. But that means the typical NFL quarterback makes it to his 26th-27th birthday.

Brady is 44. Slender — the only impressive muscle is his body was between his ears — Brady somehow survived all those growling meat eaters. Find a picture of Brady when he was at the combine. Look at that body in shorts and a T-shirt. Fight the urge to give him a sandwich and a job at Safeway.