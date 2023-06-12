Padecky: Anger at PGA-Saudi merger will be short-lived

The Saudis and their blood money and their well-documented record of human rights abuses have just, in essence, bought professional golf and it’s disgusting how it’s all about money ... and oh yes, does anyone have the tee times for the U.S. Open this week?

If there’s one thing golf fans have in common with all sports fans, it’s the remarkable ability to eliminate everything that has nothing to do with kicking, hitting, throwing, catching, dribbling or shooting a ball.

The current clenching of teeth, the plaintive how-could-this-happen, the woeful screams of betrayal, all of that - I give it about a month. That’s it. This storm will pass into idle gossip in the break room. Golf fans are the current example of Whatever.

Oh, it’s about money. Wow, that’s never happened before in sports. Oh, some golfers have their feelings hurt. But their checks don’t bounce, do they? The PGA commissioner is a hypocrite, damning the Saudis one minute, and holding hands with them the next. Gosh, who can we trust?

Whatever.

Golf fans come to see golf played, not golf’s bank statement, not to get a blow-by-blow replay of what happened in the boardroom. Where’s the thrill in hushed tones, cast with furtive glances, everything done in secret until something’s happening because we saw the smoke coming from the chimney like the PGA and the Saudis just elected the Pope.

So golf fans will shrug like Green Bay Packers fans now shrug about Aaron Rodgers. He’s gone. It could have been the money or an opportunity or a free penthouse in Manhattan. His fans will still love him or they won’t. Packer fans remain Packer fans. Whatever. He’s gone.

Time to move on. Isn’t that message today’s sports fans now accept without quarrels? Time to move on. Tom Brady is in Tampa Bay. Shaquille O’Neal played for three teams and Shaq was the best big man of his era. Max Scherzer is going to the Hall of Fame but he played for five teams.

So no wonder sports fans root for laundry or in golf’s case, a short-sleeve pink shirt with a green alligator embroidered on a breast pocket. Loyalty in sports is a curious fellow indeed. For a player, the fan is taken for granted. Why wouldn’t he? The fan is like a start-up company: The fan pays for parking, a ticket, and an overpriced beer. The owner takes it from there. Broadcast rights seal it.

For the fan, all of that is just fine print no one reads. Will the golf fan care if Dustin Johnson took the Saudi money and now follow him with attitude down the course? Will the Dustin Johnson fan carry placards admonishing him for playing with the Crown Prince’s money?

Of course, he won’t, any more than he’ll have dinner with Dustin that night after today’s round. He won’t care if his multi-millionaire idol gobbles a few million by associating with the Saudis. Dustin is not going to a soup kitchen anytime soon and neither are his great-great grandchildren.

It is a well-formed and well-established routine conducted today without acrimony. There’s no bitterness there. The fan knows the game and accepts the chance of a big payoff, be it an NBA title or a 30-foot birdie putt to win the U.S. Open.

A golf fan who has been around the sport a long time and studied it was not surprised by this sudden and unexpected kumbaya moment. The PGA is not a paragon of the moral high ground. Augusta National - home of the sport’s premier event - did not allow (“allow” the important word here) a Black to join until 1990. That’s 43 years AFTER Jackie Robinson broke the color line in MLB. The first woman allowed to join Augusta’s membership was just 11 years ago.

Once PGA commissioner Jay Monahan was quite clear about the odious stink to associate with the Saudis. Said Monahan: “You’d have to be living under a rock to not understand the implications of involving yourself with the Saudis.” Once.

When the deal was announced Monahan cheerfully admitted “You can call me a hypocrite.”

Whatever.

It’s almost as if Monahan has no shame in representing a sport that has been elitist, sexist, and misogynist.

Unless an athlete like the NFL’s Ray Rice is caught on videotape hitting a woman in an elevator, today’s professional athlete has his problems - and theirs are not ours. The money, the acclaim, the hero worship, all that insulates.

Of course, it’s about the money. It’s always about the money in sports. Monahan said the PGA couldn’t economically compete with the Saudis and their $620 billion of assets in their sovereign wealth fund.

So the golf fan will try not to get a headache and remember just one time the PGA took an ethical stand on anything remotely important on how people treat each other. The PGA does not have a moral compass because it doesn’t need one. It has fans so loyal to the sport, they will walk 7,200 yards in one day to follow their favorite. That’s 4.09 miles, the average on a PGA Tour course.

The golfer might even tip his cap in their direction.

Will they stay away because Phil Mickelson took $200 million of Saudi money? Will they walk the course wearing t-shirts with fake blood? Will they follow the news reports on the progress that’s being made in assembling the final documents?

No. No. Not even. They will ignore the bickering about the money they’ll never see, about rights abuses they’ll never have, about adoration they couldn’t imagine. That world is not theirs.

Sinking that putt to win the U.S. Open, that can be a boyhood dream, just like playing wiffle ball in the backyard when you’re 10 and imagining that 100-foot swing with the plastic bat just won the World Series. THAT we can grasp.

The rest? The lawyers? The sportswashing? The sensitive millionaires? The disrespected millionaires? Thinking about blood money?

Yes, that does seem important but I did notice a little hitch in Phil’s backswing. I must pass his caddie a note. If he lets me.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com