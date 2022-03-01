Padecky: Applause worth brain injury risk to most NFL players

I didn’t want to read it but I had to, I guess, those six names and what happened to them. Couldn’t forget them, when they were young, when I was young, when they brought me along for the ride.

It was 1974. The Miami Dolphins had won their second straight Super Bowl. I was given the assignment to cover them for a newspaper in Fort Lauderdale. The pressure was intense. The Dolphins were the only professional sports team in the state.

“If Larry Csonka sneezes,” my sports editor told me, “I want to know who gave him the Kleenex.”

That’s how I got to know the Dolphins and these six players - Bob Kuechenberg, Jake Scott, Nick Buoniconti, Jim Kiick, Earl Morrall and Bill Stanfill. In a Feb. 12 article in the New York Times, these six players were diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) after they died. CTE is the degenerative brain disease commonly associated with repeated blows to the head.

The article slapped me across the face. Wheelchairs, feeding tubes, slurred speech, volcanic emotional eruptions, memory loss and disorientation take over a body and render it a fragile shell before the body collapses.

I refused to go there. Instead I went into the shower.

The Dolphins were to play the St. Louis Cardinals. Ed Plaisted, a reporter for the Hollywood Sun-Tattler, had the temerity to predict the Dolphins would lose to the Cardinals. Kuechenberg, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound guard, couldn’t walk on water but he damn well demanded everyone believe it.

Outraged, Kuechenberg slung the 280-pound Plaisted over his shoulder and went into the team’s locker room shower. Kuechenberg flipped Plaisted upside down, dangling his head about two feet above the tiled floor.

“Kooch, put him down. . .you’re going to hurt yourself!” said assistant coach John Sandusky.

Having Kuechenberg use Plaisted as a tent stake on a hard floor apparently didn’t cross Sandusky’s mind as worthy of comment. Plaisted, after all, wasn’t a starting offensive lineman.

Do that today and Plaisted would say, “I want a house on Key Biscayne with a sun roof.”

In the 1970s reporters would travel with the team. Which would explain the broken seat back.

Stanfill, a defensive end, didn’t like the tone of a newspaper article - remember the Dolphins owned the entire state and were accustomed to having palm fronds thrown at their feet. Stanfill expressed his discontent on the team airplane. He walked up to the reporter seated in the media section.

With one mighty blow from a big right hand - does this read like a line from the song “Big John” - Stanfill smacked the reporter’s seat back and typewriter so hard, the seat back and typewriter went flying.

Today, if he did that, Stanfill is building that guy a swimming pool.

Then, it was a cute little story. We all gotta lot of laughs.

Through the lens of time, the rough edges become smooth. Buoniconti, the Hall of Fame linebacker with a sharp mind and even sharper tongue, was approached with caution. Scott and Kiick typically rarely volunteered but were accessible.

To have these men die as they did - not as how they played - brings us into asking the obvious and oft-used question - Was it worth it?

“I’d do it again in a second,” said Jim Langer, the Dolphins’ Hall of Fame center told me once at a reunion. Langer made it to 71. Of course, one would say, Langer had to say it. How else could he live with himself?

But that is ignoring an essential reality. In their youth when their body did what their brain wanted this is how they woke up on Sunday - 80,000 people waiting for them to emerge from the tunnel. This sport, their body, that attention, all of it gave them such a purpose very few of us will ever experience.

Sure, you can make the megabillion dollar tech deal that guarantees multiple mansions and boats and planes and private islands. But how many people do you hear applaud? How many people stop you on the street?

Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, sequestered in a Montana cabin wouldn’t care. The rest of us would.

We are encouraged to live in the moment. How many of us live in that kind of moment? As ugly as this may read, risking injury just intensifies the experience. Any play could be their last. How many of us go to work every day with that risk? A statistic I read awhile back said an NFL offensive lineman will be involved in 520,000 collisions if he plays 10 years, counting games and practices.

Back in the ‘70s, players prolonged that risk because salaries then didn’t buy lifetime security. Kiick, the halfback, was an investigator for the public defender’s office in South Florida.

By comparison, this Sunday, Tampa Bay left guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement at 28. He had just made his first-ever Pro Bowl. Citing health concerns, Marpet could afford to retire - He made $18,800,475 in the seven years he played for the Bucs.

Marpet knows the reality of 520,000 collisions. He knows football is an injury sport. “You play one down in the NFL,” John Madden said, “and your body will never be the same.”

They know the risk. They know they will be hurt. They know CTE is out there. It may find them. Many will not permit their loved ones to go public with the findings after they pass, for they see it as a embarrassment to admit they have it. Gladiators are like that. They know the stories of the six Dolphins and Junior Seau and Dave Duerson. They know they may have to sue the NFL to be taken care of properly in retirement. They may even not be able to remember they played in a Super Bowl.

Yet, they still go. Along the way they touch people. Their sense of purpose is felt. A stadium is full of that. That their management may manipulate them is a story for another day. Pay attention, pal. Don’t let your mind wander. This could be your last play.

The tightrope they walk is the tightrope I prefer to remember. I still see Kuechenberg walking from practice one day and blood oozing from a cut above his left eye.

“Kooch, you’re bleeding,” I said.

Kuechenberg didn’t know it. I guided his hand to the spot. He touched it with a finger. He pulled back, looking at his bloody finger.

“Oooooh,” he said, feigning pain. “Blood. Ooooooh.”

He smiled. He was amused. I was amused.

Funny, this is the first thing I remember about Bob Kuechenberg. I’d like to think he’d approve.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.