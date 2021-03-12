Padecky: Are you ready for some football?

Prep football begins tonight. The wait is finally over. Anxiety will be released. No more workouts that felt as competitive as a Pilates class. The real deal is really here and, oh my, the sound we’ll hear will be the screaming of a teenage wish fulfilled.

“You know what it’s gonna be like for the kids?” said John Crudo, Petaluma High’s defensive coordinator. “It’s like them getting back the girl they thought got away.”

The girl will look a little different. There’ll be no one in the stands tonight when Petaluma plays Justin-Siena. The players not on the field will be wearing masks. The season will be only five games with no postseason. No matter. The Trojans could be told to play in swim fins and snorkels and they’d be screaming just to cover punts.

“I’ll probably be jumping up and down,” said Petaluma’s team captain, Jack Santos, a linebacker and right guard. “We’ll have energy we can’t control.”

This is what happens when you keep teenage football players cooped up for 495 days. That’s how long it’s been since Santos’ and the Trojans’ last game. Almost 17 months.

“It feels like a blur and a long wait at the same time,” Santos said. Such is the dichotomy that was resolved Feb. 26 when the California Department of Public Health authorized the return of high school football for the first time in over a year.

“It was just two weeks ago,” said Santos, repeating that phrase a few times during the interview. Just two weeks ago. Just two weeks ago. Just two lifetimes ago.

Santos kept a team slogan at the front of his thoughts. The words are on a placard that hangs over the team’s locker room door as the players exit to the field. Each player on his way out slaps “Don’t Be That Guy.” Don’t be that guy that takes plays off or fakes an injury to get out of practice. Don’t be that guy who makes excuses, whines or otherwise acts like someone just stole his binky.

In those 17 months, Santos, who takes his captaincy seriously, could see the fire dim in some of his guys. Coach Rick Krist said he has lost about 20 players during the pandemic for various reasons. One player had to quit football to take a job to support his family suffering financial hardship.

“All along, as I’m telling the guys to keep their heads up,” Santos said, “I kept thinking it doesn’t look good. We were acting like we were preparing for a season.”

“Acting” is the operative word here. He knew if he showed the slightest drop in energy, Santos would be “That Guy” and that was unacceptable. In that he had an advantage the other guys didn’t — he felt a responsibility to someone besides himself.

Santos kept blowing the same tune but, privately, it was wearing on him. He had trouble sleeping “for a long time.” He was a three-sport athlete at Petaluma, football, wrestling and tossing the discus and putting the shot. Although his 4.95 GPA will send him onto college to major in kinesiology it was athletics that gave him the emotional tug.

“I thought it (senior year) was going to waste,” said Santos, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. “I kept thinking about it all the time.”

And now? It’s the butterflies. “It was practicing to practice,” he said. “Now it’s practicing to play.” It’s anesthetizing, running around the same orange cones like a pretend enemy. It’ll put a kid to sleep. Pardon every high school for forgetting which cone is which.

“We were practicing for the unknown,” said Santos, as if he was choking on the words, choking on the unknown. And he was. December felt like the low point for him. Christmas was coming, the holidays were coming and all Santos wanted under the tree was a schedule.

Instead Santos got numb.

“The only day of the week I knew was Sunday because that’s when the Niners played,” he said. “The whole world completely shut down.”

And now?

“It’s only been two weeks,” Santos said.

And?

“It’s only five games,” said Santos, making it sound like he was just offered a snack cracker for dinner. He then quickly rebounded.

“It’s a blessing to play,” he said.

Santos heard about the opportunity to play club football but decided the entry fee ($500) was too steep, as it turned out, for the playing of two games. Now there is no hiding. Game on and everyone knows when and where.

“We’re actually going to play football,” Santos said. He made that statement as if he was gobsmacked, as if “Joe Montana called me up and invited me to dinner.” It all seems real and a joke at the same time. How could it not — waiting 17 months to play five games? The 2020 season played in 2021?

“We kept hearing they were going to eliminate the season,” Crudo said. “And yet the kids kept showing up. It was the manifestation of hope.”

The manifestation has led to this: It’s Friday and Santos knows its Friday and it’s not the day the 49ers play. It’s March 12, and a sentence I never thought I’d write and one I never thought you’d read: Folks, it’s the beginning of football season!

