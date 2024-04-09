Padecky: A’s fall further from relevance with Sacramento scheme

Unless you are at least 40 years old or so, the Oakland A’s are a rumor.

Unless you were at least 7 years old or thereabouts, you aren’t old enough to have enough cognitive awareness to remember the three straight World Series appearances in 1988, 1989 and 1990.

You have to take someone’s word that the A’s were the most exciting, most watchable baseball team in the last 36 years. Not since the Johnny Bench-Pete Rose Cincinnati Reds of the early 1970s did a baseball team capture America’s interest like the A’s.

The George Steinbrenner-Billy Martin-Reggie Jackson Yankees fall short. They were three children playing in the sandbox throwing toys at each other. They received attention because their immaturity was on display in New York, fueled by that city’s insatiable lust for petulant drama.

The Yankees were a great spectacle if you loved a cat fight. If you loved accomplishment triggered by charisma, the A’s filled your television screen and your curiosity seven days a week. Rickey stealing, Eck pointing, Mark launching, Jose doing whatever the hell he was doing, they were the lead actors in an All-Star ensemble cast.

If you don’t know the full names of the four players I mentioned, you just made my point. They already are fading and I haven’t even mentioned Stew and Hondo and Carney and Tony strung tighter than a violin string, ready to snap at the first perceived disrespect.

History, by the nature of the beast, is a diminisher. Time dulls the paint of accomplishment and, dammit, John Fisher is speeding up the process. It is criminal there are those among us who don’t know Rickey’s last name was Henderson, but they can recall quite vividly John Fisher standing in a what looked like a police lineup, like he just robbed a liquor store. And this is when Fisher was happy, announcing the team’s move to Sacramento next season.

If Rickey was electric, Fisher is a blown fuse.

What the heck did the Athletics do to deserve this sight for sore eyes?

It’s the “Curse of Double X.” Jimmy Foxx was traded to Boston in 1936 because Philadelphia A’s owner and manager Connie Mack came to that intelligent conclusion after his team went 58-91 the previous year: “If I finished last with Foxx, what was the point of having him around?”

Foxx’s first four years with the Red Sox produced 36, 50, 35 and 36 homers. A Hall of Famer, Foxx hit 534 homers and I’d like to think the “Curse of Double X” is alive and doing well.

The A’s are heading to their fourth city since the franchise was founded, pausing for a three-year whistle stop in Sacramento on their way to Las Vegas, their fifth “hometown.”

Dating back to 1992, the A’s have made the playoffs 12 times and lost each initial series. Last week, the A’ s announced they were leaving for Sacramento with a four-paragraph press release! Fisher spoke briefly and said fans in Sacramento will be excited when the Yankees’ Aaron Judge comes to town; he didn’t mention one of his players because he doesn’t have any to mention.

The disgust was obvious: NBC Sports California didn’t air the press conference, yet it’s the same network that broadcasts the A’s games. As if this wasn’t embarrassing enough: Instead of airing the press conference, NBC broadcast an infomercial for “normal bladder control.”

Actually, it was smart of NBC to address a need: When I hear John Fisher’s name, I seem to always run to the bathroom.

Of course, Sacramento is blushing happiness and hosannas at every turn. Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, who also owns the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, is working with Fisher on a stadium upgrade.

“What an incredible day,” Ranadivé said. “This is epic. It’s historic.”

It is indeed truly epic and historic: Fisher has made someone smile. Every team experiences ebbs and flows that carry success and failure. It’s the nature of competition. But this time, in Oakland, the flow feels like a drainage with Fisher having pulled the plug.

Double-A talent in Oakland has made it difficult for us to remember Henderson, Eckersley and La Russa. The animus has settled like a cold fog at the Coliseum. It is with an angry glance cast eastward to Sacramento to hate that city.

Having worked 10 years in Sacramento for the Bee, I always felt that city is a baseball city. The weather can be hot, but it’s not omnipresent-hot like Arizona. Of course Fisher is happy. He will be playing rent-free.

Sacramento probably already begun backing up the Brink’s trucks. They want to show Major League Baseball they are ready for the big time. Fisher, of course, is smiling. Sacramento will do all the heavy lifting. A’s players already have said they want assurances the small minor league park will be upgraded. They played in the minors; they don’t want to go back to playing in one of those parks.

It’ll be interesting to see if any World Series banners or retired uniform numbers will be hanging from the facades. Heck, it’ll be interesting to see if there are any facades at all.

At this point, labeling “Las Vegas” on the uniform would hardly attract local fans. On the other hand, the A’s will be in Sacramento for three years, maybe four. So to call them “the Sacramento A’s” is deceitful. This baseball team is passing through, playing in an Interstate 5 freeway rest stop. At this moment they will be called simply “the Athletics,” as opposed to being known as “Miles From Nowhere.”

One thing, however, needs not to change or be redone. It’s the seating capacity. It’s perfect.

Sutter Health Park “seats” 14,000, including fans sitting on the lawn beyond the outfield fence. Perfect. Through the A’s first seven home games to open this season in the Oakland Coliseum, they drew an average of 6,439 fans.

In other words, why spend millions adding seats? Good seating is still available right now in Sacramento.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.