Padecky: A’s, fans, Oakland deserve better than owner John Fisher

So, what do you see, John Fisher? When you look in the mirror in the morning when no one is around, what do you see?

Are you a little sleep-deprived, having tossed and turned all night? Beset by the harm you caused, the anger you initiated, the depression you laid on so many people you never met but who feel like they know you, is that what happened during the night?

Of course, those are silly questions. I’d wager you wake as if you just had a spa treatment. No bags under those eyes. Fresh-faced, joints limber, you pop out of bed like a champagne cork, ready to live another day free from guilt and shame. The man wears blinders.

Rats and possums have invaded and set up a homestead inside the Oakland Coliseum, their deposits show us that. The place smells like a truck stop toilet. A dive bar has more life to it and the inhabitants there are sure as heck are having a better time than A’s fans. The sewer pipes aren’t leaking right now but, no worries, we all know Ol’ Faithful can happen again any day.

Of course, if rats and possums found a home in one of your GAP stores, what would you do, John? Can I call you John? That’s a person appellation I know but it must be nice to hear that as opposed to being called what sticks and smells at the bottom of a shoe. That assumes you hear what people are saying but, odds are, you majored at Princeton in Tone Deaf.

Still, what would you do, John, if one of your GAP stores was invaded by varmints? Would you ask your customers to come on in and spend their money? Ignore the smells? Would you care? Of course you would. It would take one night and the next morning the store would smell like Main Street in Disneyland.

No one can pinpoint the first sighting and smell at the Coliseum but by your mere shrug and indifference, John, you stun people. It’s one thing to have a team that stinks but the very place YOUR players eat, dress, shower, the very place people buy food and use the facilities, when that stinks, you sit on your hands?

You do not own a sweatshop. You own a community asset. At least it was. Not a lot of things these days serve as rally points for celebration. Sports, however, is politically neutral. Differences are set aside. Fans, no matter their stripe, root for the same laundry. It is remarkable in a nation so divided we all cheer for that diving stop by our shortstop. There might be even - omigosh - a hug. Fantasy further - there might even be a conversation! Once a nice woman in the stands revealed to me the importance of a clean sink.

You are remarkable John for, given human nature, most of us hammered as you have been by fans and social media would have done something about it by now. But as your parents, Don and Doris, founders of GAP, have stated publicly - you are one stubborn son of a gun. You do not buckle. You are not intimidated. You have a spine of steel.

Those are great attributes if you are a captain of a schooner rounding Cape Horn. But you’re an owner of a product that can have people dancing in the streets, a product that can gain audience with a President, a product that can form and encourage a city’s vitality.

Sure, Boston is Beantown but it is also the Patriots and the Celtics and, especially, the Red Sox. There, you could throw all the lobsters back into the ocean but don’t you dare touch Ted Williams and Yaz.

But Oakland? If the A’s leave for Vegas as they are projected to do, what then? Will Gertrude Stein’s famous damnation about Oakland - “there is no there there” - become a stone-cold, heart-breaking truism? It’s not just Oakland but the surrounding environs that are daggered as well.

The A’s owner is not alone. The city of Oakland and the county of Alameda have their part to play. The Raiders made them look like fools and they have done nothing since to dispel that image. If Fisher is the schooner, then the city and county have taken down the masts. The A’s are leaving for the Howard Terminal? Or is Laney College? Sacramento? San Jose? How about next to the Oakland Coliseum? How about next to a Jiffy Lube? Or a houseboat?

Pairing John Fisher with the city and county is opening a safe without the combination. Everyone keeps scratching their heads: “I know it’s here somewhere. Maybe it’s 666? Yeah, the devil is in the details.”

It’s not enough the East Bay had to suffer Charlie Finley’s spending 50 cents to make a buck. It’s not enough for Al Davis to kick the East Bay twice in the privates. It’s not enough for San Francisco to steal the Warriors by offering such a sweetheart deal that Oakland couldn’t counter.

The A’s and John Fisher are The Alamo and are about to be overrun. True, much uncertainty lies ahead. Until a shovel is pitched into Vegas dirt, it will remain the Keystone Cops mud-wrestling the Three Stooges.

John Fisher could have done something about this. Instead Fisher is the absentee owner just as he’ll be in Vegas. Fisher will be the name most associated with the wreath hung on the image of the East Bay. At least Finley, Davis and the Warriors gave the area championships. Fisher gave the area a rash.

All the while Fisher remains resolutely distant and silent. Why? Friends don’t let friends embarrass themselves. Is there no one he likes and trusts to have enough courage to tell him THIS is his legacy? THIS is his memory? THIS is what he leaves behind? Doesn’t any of this bother him? At all? Even a little bit?

This is the worst part - Everyone is embarrassed. Except John Fisher.

