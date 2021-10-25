Padecky: Astros’ cheating angle adds spice to World Series

The World Series starts Tuesday and apparently everyone is looking for a rat in the Houston woodpile. The Astros will take the field having any metal removed from their person, including wedding rings. Anything that beeps, including a stomach after a taco salad, will be x-rayed.

A cop will watch every trash can like it’s a newborn baby.

Speech pathologists will binocular every lip movement. There’ll be so many security in the Astros locker room you’d think 20 cops all are taking the same donut break.

Of course, this is not an overreaction. Integrity of the game must be upheld. OK, sure, so there’s been corked bats and corked arms, infields so wet you need a canoe to cross them. Pitchers have treated baseballs like science projects. The art of sign stealing has advanced to the point pickpockets are taking lessons.

This is all the good news. The networks would prefer the Dodgers-Yankees or the Dodgers-Mets to attract the most viewership. Atlanta-Houston would typically create a ho-hum national response but not this time, not with those dirty rotten cheatin’ good-for-nothin’ Astros.

This isn’t East Coast versus West Coast. It’s something much better: Saints versus Sinners.

The Braves are led by the world’s nicest guy, Freddie Freeman. The Braves got here when no one was looking, going on a hot streak and doing it quietly. Atlanta has won 12 of its last 14 games, the perfect example to believe it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

The Astros are led by five guys who were on that 2017 World Series champion, that banged on trash cans and used assorted electronics to steal signs to beat the Dodgers. They were found cheating but not one player was punished. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were sacrificed, in what many saw as an absurd response to such shenanigans.

“I just don’t know,” said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred at the time, “how (or where) you decide to stop (punishing).”

In what was one of the great weasel comments of all time, Manfred said he saw no evidence of cheating but he said he couldn’t be 100% certain. Yes, it’s true. Alex Bregman didn’t hit Manfred over the head with a trash can.

Manfred was playing the money card. Fans don’t cheer a manager. Fans cheer the oh-so-cute little guy Jose Altuve. Suits can be replaced. So Manfred knew indeed where to stop. Rats scurrying into the woodpile after hearing a loud noise, that’s how the players played it. Perfect, go hide. Deny. Deny. Deny. It’s a nice set-up for this World Series.

After all, if the Series is vanilla versus vanilla, it is difficult to cheer because, by definition, to cheer is to pick sides.

This World Series will be easily defined. Either you like the little guy who quietly succeeds or those dirty cheatin’ good-for-nothin’ Astros. It’s been four years since The Big Steal but still the Astros might as well be wearing miniature trash cans for helmets.

Just last week in Boston there were complaints the Astros were using whistles to steal pitches. That required a profound lack of memory because it also was in 2017 that the Red Sox were caught relaying signs by videos and a trainer in the dugout wearing a smartwatch.

Which brings us to the line in the sand we are about to cross.

Who said: “If you ain’t cheatin’ you ain’t tryin’?”

Was it Joe Montana? Richard Petty? Dale Earnhardt Jr.?Dusty Baker?

Answer: All of the above.

Interestingly, the last name on the list is the current manager of the Houston “Don’t-You-Just-Hate-Them” Astros. Dusty and Joe would think of that statement as gamesmanship. And they’d be right. It’s looking for an edge.

Like putting silicone on a football jersey to make it difficult grip. Letting the air out of a basketball or a football to get a better grip. Lowering a car’s suspension for better handling.

Ban square grooves on a golf club that would create better backspin.

Baseball is the mother of all inventions, however. No sport lends itself to cheating like baseball, in large part because of so many options. Balls, bat, arms, field, water, chemicals, telephone poles and scoreboard all have played a role in making the game an conniving alchemist’s dream.

One could take a shower in the spitball Gaylord Perry threw. A three-year old could pick up the corked bat Sammy Sosa swung. During away games base stealer Maury Wills found the basepaths to be a swamp.

All in good fun. Right? Just trying to get a competitive edge. Cut a few corners. Until you get caught. Then you get to use the old catch phrase: Plausible deniability. Or implausible deniability. No matter. Hating the Astros has become a lifestyle and haters will not be discouraged, even after what Chris Bassitt said.

“Everyone let it happen,” the A’s pitcher said last summer. “Houston is not the only one.”

The Astros’ crime: They were guilty of arrogance and stupidity. They should be punished for that. And thank you, the other teams said quietly to themselves. We now know how far is too far.

The Series will begin with the Astros the bug under the microscope. They’ll gripe and moan and say they’ve moved past 2017. Maybe they have. Everyone else hasn’t. It’ll be too much fun, hearing Braves’ fans bang on trash cans in Atlanta, displaying signs that read “Houston, Please Don’t Steal This Sign!”

Maybe we’ll get lucky. Maybe we’ll have a Joe Niekro moment. In 1987, while pitching, Niekro was approached by the home plate umpire. His ball was doing funny things. As the umpire grabbed for the ball an emery board fell out of Niekro’s back pocket and landed on the pitcher’s mound.

Niekro said he was using it as a nail file. Of course he did.

To comment write bobpadecky@gmail.com.